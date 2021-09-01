I WAS fourteen years old when Hurricane Katrina made landfall in New Orleans, LA, on August 29th, 2005. My experiences following that event inform my worldview and perspective. I offer you those experiences as a testimony for using the tenets of perseverance, life-long learning, eternal optimism, and faith to overcome adversity.

Two days before landfall, Hurricane Katrina barreled through the Gulf of Mexico — increasing in strength by the hour. Like every hurricane season prior, my family planned for a week-long vacation to wait out the storm; except, this storm was different. An unforeseeable, life-altering journey lay ahead of us when we evacuated New Orleans that Saturday morning. Little did we know, we wouldn’t see home again for another three years.

I packed my sports duffle with a few pairs of gym shorts, socks, a couple of pairs of pants, basic toiletries, and my school uniform at my mom’s demand. While I hastily stuffed my belongings, she sternly reminded me to “make sure you bring your school uniform too. I don’t care where we are, or for how long, you’re going to go to school, and you’re going to have a uniform.”

My family always made sure I received the highest level of education possible — no matter what it took. Before Katrina, I attended one of the state’s top charter schools and was encouraged to learn outside of the classroom. Every day, she drove a more than half-hour commute to New Orleans East to the Westbank to drop me off at school and pick me up from football practice. With my alcoholic father providing virtually no support, like single mothers worldwide, her sacrifices developed me into the man I am today.

Then, all at once, every New Orleanian and I lost everything we had ever known. After landfall, continuous news coverage live-streamed my hometown submerged as hundreds of gallons of brackish water per second breached the levee system for three consecutive days. First, I watched people stuck on rooftops begging for air rescue as the Mississippi River consumed New Orleans whole — leaving only destruction in its wake. Next, for weeks afterward, the news streamed images of water-swollen bodies floating throughout the decimated city as rescue crews saved people confined in their homes.

The two-year period following our evacuation was a crucible for everyone affected by the storm. Those transformative experiences forced me to mature far past my physical age. I attended two schools in two different states throughout eighth and ninth grade before eventually settling at my high school alma mater. During that time, I lived in a mix of hotels and small family living spaces with my great-grandfather, great-aunt, grandmother, grandfather, aunt, uncle, and two cousins. Before my mom and I found our apartment, we survived together on low-cost food, MREs, free school lunches, and faith.

Times of adversity often reveal what we value most. The Bible provided comfort during my cloudiest times — gaining clarity through each word I read. Without the scriptures, I would have aimlessly drifted in the sweeping currents of my circumstances. Instead, I held onto my faith and positive mindset as a buoy — elevating me above feelings of victimhood, powerlessness, and despair. The ability to maintain positivity amid ostensibly never-ending negativity was built by my family and fortified by my life experiences. Despite it all, these times with my family are among my fondest memories.

Sixteen years later to the exact date, Hurricane Ida tests my faith once more. Today, my mother lay ventilator-dependent in an ICU bed in New Orleans while battling COVID-19 for her life. My grandmother, aunt, and uncles desperately seek shelter in their cars outside of overbooked, under-supplied hotels throughout Lousiana’s neighboring States. Thousands of families are again being supplanted and disrupted by the unrelenting destructive power of a hurricane — ripping open the old, unhealed wounds from Hurricane Katrina.

Learning to adapt to and accept change is a requirement for our survival and overall well-being. We, as individuals and a collective, will always encounter harsh, trying, and victimizing times. Let us use them as lessons and make a promise to cherish our loved ones, look for the best in everyone, leave things better than we find them, be in service to a more significant cause, read our Bible, be kind, volunteer our time, check on those in need, stay positive, keep the faith, and pray.

Ryan Terrell is a founder of TRYBE Hair Care and represents District 5 on the NH State Board of Education. He lives in Nashua.

Sunday, August 29, 2021
Joshua Reap: Are you ready to build New Hampshire?

Joshua Reap: Are you ready to build New Hampshire?

OUR NATION was literally built by hard-working construction workers. On Labor Day we continue the decades-long tradition of honoring the American worker, especially those in the trades. This year we also recognize that the American hardhat is an endangered species.

Saturday, August 28, 2021
Rep. Erica Layon: New Hampshire chooses liberty

Rep. Erica Layon: New Hampshire chooses liberty

THE NEW HAMPSHIRE Republican platform represents the values that my husband and I work hard every day to present to our three boys, both in words and action. I want to instill in my curious, thoughtful sons that fighting for what is right and standing up for those who can't are the very esse…

Friday, August 27, 2021
Thursday, August 26, 2021

Nick De Mayo: Biden’s boondoggle in Afghanistan is America’s Waterloo

IN OCTOBER 1781, after many bloody years of fighting, the world turned upside-down when British Lt. General Lord Charles Cornwallis surrendered to General George Washington at the Battle of Yorktown in Virginia, pretty much ending the Revolutionary War. Like Joe Biden, who hid and cowered in…

Deo Mwano: Real talk on minority recruitment and retention

Deo Mwano: Real talk on minority recruitment and retention

AS A WORKFORCE culture consultant and an expert in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), I have helped many businesses struggling to recruit and maintain minority employees. I’m always enthusiastic to assist with this, as I can understand the challenge from both the employer and employee pe…

Wednesday, August 25, 2021
Rich Gulla: These workers were always essential

Rich Gulla: These workers were always essential

WITH THE SUMMER winding down and the new COVID-19 variant rearing its’ ugly head, I started to wonder how this would get better and how things have changed. COVID 19 has taught us many things, but I think what’s most important is that the way things have always been done doesn’t need to be t…

Tuesday, August 24, 2021
+2
Phil Wyzik & Don Caruso: Low on labor

Phil Wyzik & Don Caruso: Low on labor

WITH LABOR DAY right around the corner, employers in most every sector might mark the holiday by reflecting upon what we don’t have: labor. Back in March, workforce watchers warned that as the pandemic ends, as many as half of all workers plan to find a new job. This voluntary job leaving ad…

Monday, August 23, 2021
Alain Bernard: Now is the time to save the future of nursing care

Alain Bernard: Now is the time to save the future of nursing care

IN 1948 Catholic Charities New Hampshire opened its first two nursing homes, having previously run four small homes for the elderly. Since then, caring for our most fragile, vulnerable citizens has remained a core part of our mission, and today, we operate seven nursing homes across the state.

Friday, August 20, 2021