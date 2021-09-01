I WAS fourteen years old when Hurricane Katrina made landfall in New Orleans, LA, on August 29th, 2005. My experiences following that event inform my worldview and perspective. I offer you those experiences as a testimony for using the tenets of perseverance, life-long learning, eternal optimism, and faith to overcome adversity.
Two days before landfall, Hurricane Katrina barreled through the Gulf of Mexico — increasing in strength by the hour. Like every hurricane season prior, my family planned for a week-long vacation to wait out the storm; except, this storm was different. An unforeseeable, life-altering journey lay ahead of us when we evacuated New Orleans that Saturday morning. Little did we know, we wouldn’t see home again for another three years.
I packed my sports duffle with a few pairs of gym shorts, socks, a couple of pairs of pants, basic toiletries, and my school uniform at my mom’s demand. While I hastily stuffed my belongings, she sternly reminded me to “make sure you bring your school uniform too. I don’t care where we are, or for how long, you’re going to go to school, and you’re going to have a uniform.”
My family always made sure I received the highest level of education possible — no matter what it took. Before Katrina, I attended one of the state’s top charter schools and was encouraged to learn outside of the classroom. Every day, she drove a more than half-hour commute to New Orleans East to the Westbank to drop me off at school and pick me up from football practice. With my alcoholic father providing virtually no support, like single mothers worldwide, her sacrifices developed me into the man I am today.
Then, all at once, every New Orleanian and I lost everything we had ever known. After landfall, continuous news coverage live-streamed my hometown submerged as hundreds of gallons of brackish water per second breached the levee system for three consecutive days. First, I watched people stuck on rooftops begging for air rescue as the Mississippi River consumed New Orleans whole — leaving only destruction in its wake. Next, for weeks afterward, the news streamed images of water-swollen bodies floating throughout the decimated city as rescue crews saved people confined in their homes.
The two-year period following our evacuation was a crucible for everyone affected by the storm. Those transformative experiences forced me to mature far past my physical age. I attended two schools in two different states throughout eighth and ninth grade before eventually settling at my high school alma mater. During that time, I lived in a mix of hotels and small family living spaces with my great-grandfather, great-aunt, grandmother, grandfather, aunt, uncle, and two cousins. Before my mom and I found our apartment, we survived together on low-cost food, MREs, free school lunches, and faith.
Times of adversity often reveal what we value most. The Bible provided comfort during my cloudiest times — gaining clarity through each word I read. Without the scriptures, I would have aimlessly drifted in the sweeping currents of my circumstances. Instead, I held onto my faith and positive mindset as a buoy — elevating me above feelings of victimhood, powerlessness, and despair. The ability to maintain positivity amid ostensibly never-ending negativity was built by my family and fortified by my life experiences. Despite it all, these times with my family are among my fondest memories.
Sixteen years later to the exact date, Hurricane Ida tests my faith once more. Today, my mother lay ventilator-dependent in an ICU bed in New Orleans while battling COVID-19 for her life. My grandmother, aunt, and uncles desperately seek shelter in their cars outside of overbooked, under-supplied hotels throughout Lousiana’s neighboring States. Thousands of families are again being supplanted and disrupted by the unrelenting destructive power of a hurricane — ripping open the old, unhealed wounds from Hurricane Katrina.
Learning to adapt to and accept change is a requirement for our survival and overall well-being. We, as individuals and a collective, will always encounter harsh, trying, and victimizing times. Let us use them as lessons and make a promise to cherish our loved ones, look for the best in everyone, leave things better than we find them, be in service to a more significant cause, read our Bible, be kind, volunteer our time, check on those in need, stay positive, keep the faith, and pray.