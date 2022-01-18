OPPONENTS of the “Right to Freedom from Discrimination in Public Workplaces and Education” law are disturbingly advocating for the ability to teach racist, sexist, and discriminatory ideology in New Hampshire schools. But, why? Do they actually believe that some people are inherently superior or inferior to others?
The new law — 354-A:29 — passed along with HB2 and codified the founding principle that all men (people) are created equal. The law states:
“The General Court hereby finds and declares that practices of discrimination against any New Hampshire inhabitants because of age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, creed, color, marital status, familial status, mental or physical disability, religion, or national origin are a matter of state concern, that discrimination based on these characteristics not only threatens the rights and proper privileges of New Hampshire inhabitants but menaces the institutions and foundation of a free democratic state and threatens the peace, order, health, safety and general welfare of the state and its inhabitants.”
The law’s critics continue to base their misguided opposition on nonexistent “divisive concept” legislation that failed to pass the state Legislature in 2021. Despite the law that actually passed as part of HB2 clearly stating, “Nothing in this section shall be construed to prohibit discussing, as part of a larger course of academic instruction, the historical existence of ideas and subjects identified in this section,” its foes continue to mistakenly proclaim that its passage “chills” classroom discussions of race and “honest” teaching of American history.
Teachers unions, activist groups, and other opponents continue to wrongly assert that the new law thwarts a teacher’s ability to teach about all aspects of America’s past and present — negative and positive. In reality, New Hampshire educators and students are surely capable of balancing the nuance of learning about the generational horrors and effects of American slavery, the Jim Crow South, the Civil War, and other historically race-driven events, without claiming that those beliefs remain broadly held in the modern day.
The opposition lazily frames the new law as proof of an attempt to “whitewash” and deny the existence of racism throughout America’s history. In actuality, the law creates an essential barrier for New Hampshire’s children from racist, sexist, hateful, and discriminatory teachings, while reiterating America’s fundamental tenet that all people are created equal under God.
Opponents of equality have formed their misguided interpretations from the failed “divisive concepts” bill (HB544) instead of the actual language written in 354-A:29 Right to Freedom from Discrimination in Public Workplaces and Education. Why are they ignoring the existing law in favor of their perceptions? Don’t we all believe that everyone is created equal regardless of their race, creed, gender, sex, or religion?
Don’t Democratic lawmakers proposing HB1090 in the 2022 legislative session and other opponents of 354-A:29 realize that they are advocating for teaching racist, sexist, and discriminatory ideologies? Why don’t they believe that we are all created equal? What group of people do they think are inferior or superior to another?
Any effort to repeal or break the “Right to Freedom from Discrimination in Public Workplaces and Education” law is directly supporting the spread of racism, sexism, and discrimination to Granite State children.