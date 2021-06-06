BLACK AMERICANS do not need more help; we need to remember the other side of our history.
Today, the most popular lenses used to portray African-American history and modern-day experiences are sympathy and sorrow. Sympathy for the current state and sorrow for the historical atrocities brought by America’s participation in and proliferation of the transatlantic slave trade.
Slavery, globally and in America, is and always will be the most heinous, systematic displays of hate that humans can inflict upon one another. Since 1619, it has been a corrosive, generational curse that continues to hex the American experience — haunting the halls of our nation’s history forever.
Yet, slavery and all of its blatant, harrowing, generational and systemic effects on our society at large are no longer the ubiquitous Black American experience.
As we collectively discuss, analyze and decide how to shape our modern society, I offer a different lens to view what it means to be Black in America — a contrarian perspective.
Simply, I believe, the most important key to perpetually mobilizing and empowering Black people is by remembering and celebrating our documented history of success despite the seemingly insurmountable odds placed against us.
We need to be reminded of our trailblazing, societal consciousness shifting Black change-makers like Crispus Attucks, Madam CJ Walker, David Croswaith, Booker T. Washington, Frederick Douglas, Bessie Coleman, May Jemison, Elijah McCoy, Alice Coachman, P.B.S Pinchback, Otis Boykin, Clarence Thomas, Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama, Neil Degrasse Tyson, Kanye West, Thomas Sowell, Kobe Bryant and countless others.
These are examples of Black Americans defying the preset societal mold ascribed to them. People who acted and thought as individuals, unbounded by the largely accepted, limiting beliefs of their potential solely based on their race and/or ethnicity. They bettered the society at large by first believing that they can be better themselves — in direct defiance of the idea that they were less than or unequal to anyone else by being Black and/or for any other immutable characteristics.
Theories, concepts and/or ideologies that propagate the belief that:
White supremacy, police violence, and/or systemic racism are the biggest threats to Black people in modern-day;
Black people are, in any way, incapable of completing basic civic responsibilities such as obtaining a driver’s license, registering to vote, locating municipal offices, etc.;
Individuals and/or systems should be viewed, categorized and understood primarily through the lens of race and/or ethnicity;
Any immutable characteristics such as race, ethnicity, sex, place of birth, generational socio-economics, etc. intrinsically inhibits you from accessing opportunity in America;
Character attributes such as a hard work ethic, self-reliance and prudence are attributable to a specific race and/or ethnicity
Any race and/or ethnicity is inherently better than another for any reason.
These are the most offensive, damaging, and largely socially accepted false narratives of our modern times.
These types of ideas willfully overlook the rich, generational examples of achievement, innovation, and ingenuity of Black people made apparent by our long list of notable contributions to America and the world.
Critical Race Theory, and concepts akin to it, intentionally skip inconvenient facts while actively silencing countless stories of the undying determinism, grit and intelligence displayed by Black people throughout time. The unintentional consequences of such beliefs, largely accepted by well-meaning people, negatively affect the same Black people they aim to help.
Adopting any idea that a modern society should view individuals and/or systems solely and/or primarily through the lens of race or ethnicity directly opposes Martin Luther King’s dream that a “man should not be judged by the color of their skin, but, by the content of their character”.
The harsh reality is that obesity, heart disease, fatherlessness, intracommunity crime, colorism, government social programs, rap culture, anti-school choice policies, race-based lowered standards, and gang-related gun violence are the deadliest modern threats to the everyday lives of Black people across the United States. Any other alleged degree of severe, societal threats to Black Americans is an attempt to blatantly scapegoat those inescapable facts.
This is a severely nuanced social issue, which we, as humans, collectively benefit from addressing thoroughly and rationally. This is not an attack on anyone who ascribes to Critical Race Theory and other similar theories. Nor does it discount the trauma suffered by those who’ve experienced racism in any way. Simply, a consideration for the other side of the coin of perspective — choosing to embrace Black achievement over victimhood
I will always be proud to be a Black man, and above all else, an American.