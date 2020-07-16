WHO AM I and why am I running for state representative? Until four weeks ago you’ve probably never heard of me.

I was nominated for the State Board of Education but was denied in what became a political argument that inserted race into a place where it had no bearing. It remains hard to believe that such negativity came as a result of an attempt to serve. Because there has been so much attention regarding my background, qualifications, and intentions, I want to speak directly about who I am.

I grew up in New Orleans where I witnessed the damaging effects of rampant crime, systemic poverty, and a poor public education system. In 2005, Hurricane Katrina decimated my family’s home along with the entire Gulf Coast. We lost everything except for the clothes on our backs.

We never received any government assistance to help us recover. We survived by sticking together, keeping our faith and working hard to persevere. All of us relied on the grit, kindness and patriotism of the individuals that helped us along the way. Memories from that experience fuel my deep love of America.

In 2011, I was admitted into Southern New Hampshire University on an academic scholarship to a non-traditional experiential learning program. As a junior, I co-led a fundraiser that raised more than $25,000 for a local non-profit. I interned for local businesses, mentored under public and private sector leaders, engaged public school students, and represented SNHU internationally, all the while maintaining my undergraduate studies.

I found New Hampshire to be the embodiment of the American spirit and values that continue to make us the greatest country in the world. Since moving here, I’ve adopted the Live Free or Die Granite State spirit. I often tell people that I am Louisiana hardware with New Hampshire software.

Since 2017, I’ve been a leader at a New Hampshire-based distribution company. I’m responsible for ensuring our projects are efficient, effective and profitable. I built the remote education platform that allowed us to seamlessly pivot to remote work.

In October 2019, I founded TRYBE, a textured hair brand created to increase diversity and inclusion in the salon industry.

I recently graduated from Leadership Greater Manchester, a group of 45 local leaders interested in improving New Hampshire through hands-on community activity. Our group is currently working on a program aimed to help Greater Manchester high school students build a local network and develop tangible workplace skills. I am committed to building a stronger New Hampshire.

I believe in the value and importance of serving others. The opportunity to serve on the Board of Education came as a result of actively investigating the root causes of the issues facing K-12 public education in the state. It is upsetting that my intentions and qualifications have been politicized and misrepresented.

Further, the fact that my race became the topic of conversation continues to amaze me. I cannot comprehend why being African American had any relevance to the discussion of my nomination or that of other candidates. I was nominated because of the diversity of my insights, skill sets, and experiences, not the color of my skin. Race should never be the reason why I, nor anyone else, is voted into office or excluded from serving. I would have never imagined that my nomination would be publicly referred to as “demeaning”, a form of “tokenism” and a “political ploy.”

New Hampshire has a long and celebrated history of citizen leadership, freedom and liberty. Our state legislators are all unpaid, civic-minded volunteers. We champion our 2nd Amendment rights, reject broad-based taxes, and directly challenge presidential candidates all while remaining one of the top 5 places to live in America.

My mission is to preserve these values and serve my adopted state. I will not be dissuaded or discouraged by any negativity and I will continue to fight for what I believe in. To that purpose, I am running for state representative in Nashua Hillsborough 31 because I know I have the capacity, passion, and qualifications to serve my community and fellow Granite Staters at large.

Ryan Terrell is a New Hampshire entrepreneur running to serve the citizens of Nashua Ward 4 in the legislature.

