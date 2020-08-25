THE COVID-19 pandemic had been a nuisance to all. I myself had been robbed of my senior spring — the last prom, the final season of sports, and the final opportunity to spend time with my friends. And my experience is, without a shadow of a doubt, trivial compared to that of the many others impacted far worse as I frequently hear about people who are worried about themselves, their children, about their own future. Uncertainty, and the fear it brings, are now constant themes.
But when I am asked of my perspective on the pandemic, I always answer: “It’s not a question of whether there is light at the end of the tunnel — it’s a question of how long the tunnel is.”
The end to COVID-19 is certain — a vaccine. However long it might take, we know that it can be done. But there is an issue that even my optimistic self feels uncertain about, and that is the issue of climate change.
Although there has been an observed reduction in greenhouse gas emissions during the pandemic, the cost of this reduction has been immense. As of the time I am writing this, 17 million people are unemployed across the United States, schools don’t know whether they should reopen, and small businesses are barely scraping by or have failed. This is a cost that no one in their right mind would want to pay.
But every year we delay our response to climate change the more radical our response will have to be to ensure a merely livable future.
Our COVID-19 response provides us a unique opportunity to redirect the economy toward a more sustainable future. The contraction of the U.S. economy has made it malleable in its recovery. The question then becomes how — how should we approach redirecting the economy in the recovery process?
First, there ought to be an incentive given by the government to make it easier and more appealing for small businesses to restart in an environmentally friendly way. A more extensive policy centered around temporary tax reductions and/or low interest loans aimed toward small businesses would help them regain their standing and prosper again, this time in a more environmentally friendly way.
Second, a national market-centered carbon fee and dividend system should be established to gently guide established businesses toward a more sustainable direction. Compared to other available policy options, a carbon fee and dividend system offers the smallest amount of disturbance to a would-be recovering market and would have the least likelihood of hindering or slowing down recovery while transitioning the economy into a more environmentally friendly one.
A particular bill currently before Congress — the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act — suggests an initially low but predictably increasing carbon fee and direct payment of the carbon fee collected back to average Americans. This would help through the initial phases of the recovery while making the U.S. economy much more sustainable in 20 or 30 years — just enough to make the 2°C target set by The Paris Agreement.
What we, the average citizen, can do then is first of all not to lose heart — there is always light at the end of the tunnel — and to write to our senators and representatives. We can ensure not only prosperity for ourselves but also for generations to come.