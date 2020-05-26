THE WEATHER has been wacky. Snow in May — surely a spectacle — and now, a week later, we are getting 80-degree days.
Meteorologists determined it was caused by an Arctic vortex pulled down into New England by a low-pressure zone.
I’m just a high school student, but it doesn’t take an expert to tell me things are changing. My Nordic ski season was cut short this year because there wasn’t enough snow and what snow we got melted too early.
A week into May, we are getting snow; and a week afterwards we are getting toasted by 80-degree weather.
It doesn’t take a meteorologist to see the weather is getting wacky. We are not professionals, just decent people who want the best for ourselves and those we care about. Most of us are not systematically educated in the highest levels of science and politics to be well-versed in the infinite intricacies of government decision making. We need to listen to trained scientists and economists.
Granted, some scientists will say things for their own personal gain, but the vast majority of climate scientists agree change is underway and that it is caused by the carbon dioxide, methane, and fluorocarbons we dump into the air.
Economists say the best way to address it is through a system of cash-back carbon pricing. According to a statement published last year in the Wall Street Journal and backed by more than 3,500 U.S. economists — among whom 27 Nobel Laureates — a carbon fee “offers the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed that is necessary.”
In plain English, a carbon fee makes fossil fuels less competitive compared to clean energy options. Similar to the effect of taxes on alcohol and tobacco, a carbon fee reduces use of fossil fuels through the invisible hand of the market and with minimal government intervention.
A carbon fee paid by fossil fuel producers will trickle down through the market into gasoline prices, electricity bills, and grocery store receipts. The impact of increased prices must be addressed to protect the purchasing power of American households. Some suggest addressing that problem by simply swapping out other taxes or giving tax exemptions, but that would further complicate the already complex IRS tax code and cause unforeseeable issues later down the line with the government’s budget.
The Energy Innovation Act offers an ingenious solution. It would take the money collected through the carbon fee and give it back to the people. In so doing, for most higher prices are offset by increased income. About two-thirds of all households would break even or benefit because of their comparatively smaller carbon footprints. The rest would be free to pay less simply by doing more to reduce their environmental footprint through better shopping choices. The carbon fees collected and injected back into the economy each month would ripple through all parts of society, benefit small businesses and create jobs.
A carbon fee and dividend is the first step we need to take to start addressing climate change in a smart, market-centric, non-partisan, and fair manner. One day I hope to get my Nordic season back, and the ratification of the Energy Innovation Act will help put that day within our reach.