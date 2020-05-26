THE WEATHER has been wacky. Snow in May — surely a spectacle — and now, a week later, we are getting 80-degree days.

Meteorologists determined it was caused by an Arctic vortex pulled down into New England by a low-pressure zone.

I’m just a high school student, but it doesn’t take an expert to tell me things are changing. My Nordic ski season was cut short this year because there wasn’t enough snow and what snow we got melted too early.

A week into May, we are getting snow; and a week afterwards we are getting toasted by 80-degree weather.

It doesn’t take a meteorologist to see the weather is getting wacky. We are not professionals, just decent people who want the best for ourselves and those we care about. Most of us are not systematically educated in the highest levels of science and politics to be well-versed in the infinite intricacies of government decision making. We need to listen to trained scientists and economists.

Granted, some scientists will say things for their own personal gain, but the vast majority of climate scientists agree change is underway and that it is caused by the carbon dioxide, methane, and fluorocarbons we dump into the air.

Economists say the best way to address it is through a system of cash-back carbon pricing. According to a statement published last year in the Wall Street Journal and backed by more than 3,500 U.S. economists — among whom 27 Nobel Laureates — a carbon fee “offers the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed that is necessary.”

In plain English, a carbon fee makes fossil fuels less competitive compared to clean energy options. Similar to the effect of taxes on alcohol and tobacco, a carbon fee reduces use of fossil fuels through the invisible hand of the market and with minimal government intervention.

A carbon fee paid by fossil fuel producers will trickle down through the market into gasoline prices, electricity bills, and grocery store receipts. The impact of increased prices must be addressed to protect the purchasing power of American households. Some suggest addressing that problem by simply swapping out other taxes or giving tax exemptions, but that would further complicate the already complex IRS tax code and cause unforeseeable issues later down the line with the government’s budget.

The Energy Innovation Act offers an ingenious solution. It would take the money collected through the carbon fee and give it back to the people. In so doing, for most higher prices are offset by increased income. About two-thirds of all households would break even or benefit because of their comparatively smaller carbon footprints. The rest would be free to pay less simply by doing more to reduce their environmental footprint through better shopping choices. The carbon fees collected and injected back into the economy each month would ripple through all parts of society, benefit small businesses and create jobs.

A carbon fee and dividend is the first step we need to take to start addressing climate change in a smart, market-centric, non-partisan, and fair manner. One day I hope to get my Nordic season back, and the ratification of the Energy Innovation Act will help put that day within our reach.

Sam Duan is a senior at The Derryfield School and lives in Bedford.

Tuesday, May 26, 2020
John Hamilton: Business as usual is gone, but community remains
Op-eds

John Hamilton: Business as usual is gone, but community remains

A SCHOOL BUS driver, shoe store worker, car salesperson, factory worker, restaurant server, landscaper, dental assistant, online college instructor, dog breeder, hairdresser, hospital administrator, state employee, auto mechanic, construction foreman, child care teacher, janitor, cook, nanny…

Op-eds

603 Alliance: Time to lift the stay-at-home order in NH

NEW HAMPSHIRE’s stay-at-home order was issued March 16th. More than two months later we continue to face serious restrictions that limit our ability to earn a living, our freedom of assembly, and right to worship as we see fit. The continuation of this state of emergency not only inflicts ha…

Friday, May 22, 2020
Kaytlin Bailey: Protect and empower NH's sex workers
Op-eds

Kaytlin Bailey: Protect and empower NH's sex workers

ON MAY 18, the New Hampshire Union Leader published an oped “Sex work is not work” by Jasmine Grace, founder of Jasmine Grace Outreach, one of many organizations raising awareness about human trafficking by conflating it with adult consensual prostitution.

Thursday, May 21, 2020
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Jeanne Hruska: Two votes for unchecked government surveillance
Op-eds

Jeanne Hruska: Two votes for unchecked government surveillance

GRANITE STATERS believe in liberty — it’s even enshrined in our state motto. A core tenant of liberty is the right to privacy. It is not a coincidence that New Hampshire is a national leader on privacy rights. The right to live, work, and go about one’s business without governmental intrusio…

Andru Volinsky: No shirt, no shoes, no MASK, no service
Op-eds

Andru Volinsky: No shirt, no shoes, no MASK, no service

THE ORIGIN of the phrase “No shirt, no shoes, no service” is likely a dubious response to the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, but it has become separated from its discriminatory purpose. This phrase can now be pressed into service during the COVID 19 crisis with a modest change: Add a …

Monday, May 18, 2020
Bridget Baiss: NYC refuge finds 'retail therapy' at Walmart
Op-eds

Bridget Baiss: NYC refuge finds 'retail therapy' at Walmart

I’VE ALWAYS had a negative impression of superstores: cold, impersonal, dull. Everywhere I’ve lived, (San Francisco, London, Seattle, now New York City) I’ve mostly shopped local and tried to support small businesses. Overall, I’ve led a very sheltered, urban retail life.

Sophia DeJong: Crime myths: What social media gets wrong
Op-eds

Sophia DeJong: Crime myths: What social media gets wrong

IF WE focus only on what social media tells us, we are to believe that crime is uncontrollable and overly violent right now. Though crime rates are actually dropping, one thing that social media does have correct is their coverage of rape and sexual assault, two things that have been increasing.

Jasmine Grace: Sex work is not 'work'
Op-eds

Jasmine Grace: Sex work is not 'work'

  • jasminemarino13@gmail.com

ON MAY 7, the New Hampshire Union Leader published a Reuters article on its back page with the catchy title “Streetwalkers to Sweet Talkers” outlining the dilemma Chile’s prostitutes face under Covid-19 now that they cannot engage in the “intimate” aspect of their trade.

Sunday, May 17, 2020
Carl W. Seidel: Take a break from government spending
Op-eds

Carl W. Seidel: Take a break from government spending

I WAS glad to see the editorial Nashua faces the music: All NH is in the same leaky boat; in the May 10th New Hampshire Sunday News. We need a break, a fiscal time-out, while we get our economy back to the growth level we were experiencing a few months ago. Also, we need to get our residents…

Friday, May 15, 2020
Thursday, May 14, 2020
Jeffrey D. Gilbert: PBS a critical resource for remote learning
Op-eds

Jeffrey D. Gilbert: PBS a critical resource for remote learning

FOR THE past 8 years, I have had the pleasure to serve as the chair of the board of directors of New Hampshire PBS. During this time we have successfully re-imagined NHPBS following the loss of all our state funding. We have become more efficient and ever more focused on our central mission …

Ray Brown: Downside of free agency in professional sports
Op-eds

Ray Brown: Downside of free agency in professional sports

  • Carl Perreault

WITH ALL the moaning, jeering and debate concerning Quarterback Tom Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I have become nostalgic about how star professional athletes were once as closely associated with certain cities as were landmarks. I mean, well, T…