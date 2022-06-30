NEW HAMPSHIRE residents have learned that most of our electricity bills will skyrocket in August. For Eversource’s residential customers, the rate they pay will rise from 19 cents to more than 32 cents per kilowatt hour: 22 cents for the energy, and another 8 cents to deliver it. With this rate, New Hampshire customers will nearly have the highest electricity rates in the United States: higher than Alaska, where most customers pay about 22 cents and lower only than Hawaii.
Our state is paying nearly as much for energy as an atoll of islands thousands of miles from shore. Something must change.
We are reaping what we have sowed. For 20 years we have built natural gas power plants in New England, growing from 15% of generation capacity in 2000 to 53% in 2021. Natural gas prices set our electricity prices, and pipeline gas in New England is two to three times more expensive than the same time last year.
This problem is not going away. While it seems to us that prices have gone through the stratosphere, gas is fetching even more in Europe. American producers responded by sending more of their product overseas. With the European Union’s newfound resolve to wean themselves off Russian gas, ever more American gas will be going.
Don’t be too sure American production will rise to meet demand. From 2010 to 2018, the low price of gas meant that the American fracking industry lost a cumulative $181 billion dollars, which led the former CEO of the nation’s largest gas producer to call the shale revolution “an unmitigated disaster” for investors. According to a survey done by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, 60% of shale executives weren’t increasing drilling because they don’t want high prices to end.
Anyone suggesting that the solution to expensive natural gas is more pipelines has a bridge to sell. Unlike the gas price spikes we experienced in the winters of 2012 through 2018, this latest increase is due to fuel costs. Thanks to warm temperatures, on only a few days this winter did our pipelines approach capacity. Our winters keep getting milder and gas pipelines are rarely full.
In other words, it’s not the infrastructure. The era of cheap American gas is simply over.
Real solutions are possible but they take time. So it’s no surprise politicians from both parties are looking for policies to implement before the next election, like gas-tax holidays and one-time electric bill credits.
What we need is to build ourselves out of this crisis. We at Clean Energy New Hampshire have a whole package of technologies we believe will lower the amount of money consumers spend on energy: solar on every roof, insulation in every attic, a smart meter and smart appliances connected to the grid, heat pumps outside, and an electric car in every garage.
This is the life my family is living and I’m happy to show anyone who asks the spreadsheet of our energy costs. In this price environment these investments pay back even faster, which means this is where the markets are going.
We can get there faster by having the courage to adopt a suite of policies that help families embrace each of these technologies, but since we’re laser focused on energy rates right now, let’s talk about how to use clean energy to lower them.
In Maine last year utilities awarded long-term contracts to six large-scale renewable energy projects. Those projects will deliver energy to residents of the Pine Tree state for between 3 and 4 cents per kilowatt hour. Compare that to the 22 cents that Eversource and Liberty got when they went to the gas-dominated market in recent weeks.
New Hampshire lawmakers could authorize our utilities to issue a similar request for proposals in the next legislative session.
Procurement of long-term contracts with renewable energy providers is increasingly the norm. In Texas — in the wake of the blackouts caused by the freezing up of their natural gas system, and this year’s heat wave in which renewables staved off further outages—utilities have been issuing solicitations for hundreds of megawatts of renewable energy.
Such competitive solicitations are not a subsidy, they are simply a different financing arrangement that recognizes that renewable energy projects have free fuel and high capital costs and require different market structures than fossil fuel power plants.
The truth is that few believe natural gas is our future. Governor Chris Sununu acknowledged in his recent press conference that we are in the midst of a transition to renewable energy. In 2017, 48% of new proposed capacity was gas, and in 2022 only 3% was. Wind, solar, and battery storage represented 95%.
The only question is whether the lower energy rates that result from such projects will flow to other New England states or to helping New Hampshire ratepayers.