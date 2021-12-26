IN THE DECADE or so that I’ve been immersed in energy policy in New Hampshire, I have read a lot of opinion page grumblings that misunderstand how energy markets and regulation work. However, when it comes to ill-informed, armchair energy commentary, the Union Leader’s Dec. 17 editorial “A New Green CWIP” truly takes the cake. Never mind the headline, (which — I kid you not dear reader — is a reference to a 30-something-year-old utility rate. If it bleeds it leads, I guess?) the body of the editorial itself is simply bananas.
In the real world, the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission has issued an order that guts funding for the state’s banner energy efficiency program, NH Saves. This program pays home and business owners modest incentives to upgrade to efficient appliances and install insulation to cut their energy bills.
In the real world, the range of entities that have publicly stated they believe this order goes too far is not exactly the who’s who of “greens” that the editorial imagines. That list now includes the Business and Industry Association, all of the state’s utilities, the New Hampshire Homebuilders Association, and Gov. Chris Sununu, to include a few prominent examples.
In the real world, NH Saves is simply good policy. It is true that we do all pay for these efficiency programs through the System Benefits Charge on our electric bills, but fundamental to the legal authorization of these investments is that they must be cost effective. From 2018-2020, the utilities estimate they save customers $3.37 for every $1 invested. Further, it was predicted that the 2021-2023 efficiency plan that the PUC rejected would reduce the utilities’ revenue requirement (that’s what sets our electric rates, friends) by more than $374 million over the life of the investments.
In the real world, the PUC decision has led to hundreds of projects being canceled, and hundreds of New Hampshire jobs being put at risk.
But the real world is not what you read about in the opinion pages of New Hampshire’s most widely circulated newspaper. The editorial told readers that the System Benefits Charge has something to do with solar energy (which it doesn’t) and suggested it might have something to do with electric vehicles (wrong on that count, too). These are total factual inaccuracies that warrant formal corrections. The opinion pages should not be exempt from a newspaper’s editorial standards.
Still in fantasy-land, the editorial went on to ridicule those who believe that solar and wind could be viable in New England. Never mind that, in the real world, data from the investment firm Lazard now show that solar and wind are actually the cheapest forms of electrical power generation in human history. (In that same data set, the only source of power the editorial cited as being desirable — nuclear — clocks in at somewhere between 4 and 5 times more expensive than utility scale solar.)
Perhaps it’s appropriate that the Union Leader referenced a utility rate that is 20 to 30 years out of date in its headline? Clearly the author has an understanding of the energy landscape that is similarly in dire need of updating. Innovative companies the world over have put their noses to the grindstone and reduced the cost of the technologies that will power our coming clean energy economy. Those companies are now turning their attention to the technologies that will be necessary to ensure the grid remains reliable as clean tech out-competes incumbents and inevitably becomes the dominant form of energy.
Similarly, it’s time to retire out-of-date beliefs about the benefits of energy efficiency. New Hampshire’s electric and gas utilities are now fully bought in to the power of investing in upgrades that save some of the $6 billion torrent of energy spending that leaves the Granite State each year, perhaps armchair energy pundits in the opinion pages should get on board, too.