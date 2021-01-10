OUR CULTURE OF LATE has placed more value on those who speak for broadly defined groups than the individuals themselves. This idea of “groupthink” and gross generalizations, including ascribing thoughts and motives to people based on their membership in a certain group, is more than a little troubling.
A recent NH Journal post about a Democrat activist bestowed on her the title “New Hampshire’s leading immigrant advocate.” “Advocate” sounds pretty warm and fuzzy — here’s a person who supports and defends our significant immigrant population. As an immigrant myself, I welcome advocacy for newcomers to our shores.
But that is not what this article was about. Rather, it was a sweeping judgment on immigrants with little understanding of our diversity and independent views. It revealed much more about Eva Castillo than the people she spoke about.
Eva Castillo is a progressive liberal. How do I know? I don’t even need to investigate the platform of the organization she heads in the state. Her words make it clear. She referred to voters who are immigrants, pro-life, and disinclined to support pro-abortion candidates as “brainwashed.” Pressed to reconsider her remark she acknowledged “maybe I used the wrong word,” but then she doubled down. “These people are pro-fetus, they are not pro-life. They are being brainwashed by their churches or religion or whatever. They don’t understand what they’re doing.”
I am “these people.” I am also an adult with a full lifetime of experience. My belief in God and principled views do not make me a child to be lectured. Ms. Castillo is not my advocate. Before she can claim to be anyone’s advocate, she needs to step away from her politics long enough to listen to the people she claims to represent.
The immigrants to whom she refers are strong and resilient. We’ve faced challenges far beyond citizens who are born here. We are not brainwashed. On the contrary, we are independent thinkers. That’s why we came to this country. We know what’s important and vote with purpose and pride.
As an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, I know the power of words and how they can be twisted. I cherish life from conception to natural death. By calling an unborn child a “fetus,” Ms. Castillo’s objective is to make that child sound less than human. Were we all not a fetus? It is a falsehood. For me being pro-life means respecting the dignity and worth of all innocent human life. It means recognizing that the fundamental human right is the right to life. Without that, no other right matters. Given that, I can’t support a pro-abortion candidate, and I am far from alone.
It doesn’t take brainwashing or the apparent cognitive limitation of being an immigrant for anyone to see that one party in New Hampshire consistently refuses to accept that simple fact.
And consider something else about churches or religion or whatever. I know voters who were pro-life before they joined a church community. Being pro-life came first. It made sense for them to join a church where that belief was not just accepted but nurtured. It made no sense for them to affiliate with a political party that considers the right to life to be something an individual is free to grant or deny.
Perhaps rather than making sweeping assertions as a self-proclaimed “advocate,” Ms. Castillo could listen for a change. Pro-life Granite Staters, including the voters she dismissed as brainwashed, might just have something to teach her.
In fact, I encourage everyone who shares her views to substitute curiosity for judgment. Talk to people whose faith mystifies you. Listen to people who are proud to be pro-life. Ask questions.
To Ms. Castillo, I say you are not my advocate, nor are you an advocate for the many immigrants, like me, who share a strong faith in God and respect for human life. We will continue to stand strong and think for ourselves.