A CELEBRATION is upon us. On Wednesday, Kamala Harris will become the highest-ranking woman in the presidential line of succession, the first Black and South Asian woman to serve as vice-president. She has shattered the glass ceiling women have been trying to kick through for decades.
To be sure, this celebration will unfold under an almost impenetrable cloud of despotism, disease, and insurrectionary violence. But we must not let history stop us from celebrating history, if I may risk a paradox. Harris’ victory — along with the victory of Raphael Warnock and many others — is part of an inexorable march toward greater enfranchisement in American politics and American life, which may be unheard over the shriller sounds of breaking glass at the nation’s capitol. Let none of us be deterred. Let us celebrate.
I’m sure we all have something to celebrate at the forthcoming inauguration. I’m sure there is some level on which it is personal for every American. For me, the personal and the historical converge in a snapshot. I have a photo of my mother from the Women’s March of 2017. She is beaming from her wheelchair. She is wearing a “p---hat.” She is 82 years old. Looking at this picture, I remember the collective feeling of grief and outrage that animated and momentarily unified women during that time. Many of us didn’t believe it was possible. Surely, the man who was caught boasting on tape about sexual assault could never be elected to the highest office in the land. My mother was depressed by Hillary Clinton’s treatment in the 2016 elections. She wanted to see a woman elected president in her lifetime. I understood how she felt. There were things I didn’t like about Hillary Clinton, but those “Trump that B&ch” T-shirts and Hillary effigies made me sick. I hadn’t seen such open woman-hating in my lifetime. Of course, I now know that I hadn’t seen anything yet.
Almost four years later, on January 6th, 2020, Trump supporters came to Washington for their “Stop the Steal” Protest. P---hats were replaced by a horned helmet. My mother, who is now 85, has rarely left the house since March. I have not seen her but I am grateful she is still alive. I spoke to her on the phone after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and I confessed the news brought me to helpless tears. My mother wants so much to see a woman become president in her lifetime. We are getting there, mom.
I don’t want to be disingenuous or cheaply sentimental. There are crucial differences between my mother — a White American woman from the Midwestern middle class — and vice-president elect Harris. These differences are not to be elided or absorbed into the unmarked norm of White feminism. They represent the lines of racial reckoning that carve out our moment. They are deep and marked with historical inequity.
On January 20th, my mother will stay home and so will I. As the Capitol braces for further violence and COVID cases rise, opportunities for public celebration of history will be few. At this time, the celebrations will be personal, private. We should all be able to find something to celebrate in this historic accomplishment. I will light a candle for American women and the differences that define us.