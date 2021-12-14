IN SEPTEMBER, when the 2022 Teacher of the Year nominees were invited to Bridges House, first lady Valerie Sununu shared the story of the governor’s mansion, its revival and her vision for the property. She said that she hoped that the space could be used as a place to build bridges, to forge connections, and to gather to hear each other’s stories. She spoke of her desire to begin the work of bringing together educators, to create a space for those conversations and to share experiences and knowledge. We are living in a time where building those bridges is essential. A time where we need to slow down, and to listen to each other with respect and civility. Perhaps, this idea of bridge building can be an authentic way for us to gain understanding and empathy, to create trust.
Many teachers I talk to say it’s been the hardest two years in their teaching career. And that this year has been even harder than the last. But in many of those stories of hardship and struggle, there have been silver linings, lessons learned, and moments of joy. Those are the stories I hope to share throughout this year. The stories that will help forge connections between us, a bridge to a fuller and deeper understanding of our public schools.
The stories I have heard have confirmed what I already knew, that NH teachers are resilient, dedicated and student centered. I am thinking of the first-grade teacher who last year taught the only remote first-grade class at her school — totally synchronous — from her basement, in a makeshift work space and virtual classroom with two preschoolers of her own watched by her husband upstairs. The silver lining: lunch with her toddlers every day.
The high school special education teacher who was one of a handful of teachers to work in-person at her school last year. When the majority of staff and students were remote, she came in every day so her students, who were not making progress in a virtual setting, could be in the building. The silver lining: without the usual distractions and demands, she was able to build stronger relationships with her students.
The third-grade teacher who had to move her entire classroom into the gym to accommodate COVID restrictions. In order for the students to hear her in the cavernous space, she had to use a microphone, which made her feel removed and apart from her students. The silver lining: her very active class was able to run laps around the gym and shoot baskets between lessons.
And finally, the story of a group of teachers who had to pivot to remote learning in a matter of days, figuring out new platforms and ways to communicate with families. The silver lining: we realized how strong our support systems were, that we had colleagues who we could lean on and help us through these challenging months.
So, while COVID has upended our worlds, there have been silver linings, and lessons we can take with us as we move forward, ways we can use these experiences to build a bridge between what has been and what might be in our schools and communities.
First and foremost, COVID taught us that technology is a basic right. The pandemic, and pivot to remote learning, highlighted the great disparities in families, communities, and states related to the availability of technology. Teachers had to learn how to use innovative teaching methods.
COVID also provided us a chance to rethink the traditional model that has remained unchanged for decades. One essential take away from covid is that learning can happen anywhere. It showed us that some students thrived in an online learning environment, and others do not. COVID showed us that one size does not fit all and that the more ways for learning we can provide, the more students can be successful. COVID challenged us to be creative and imaginative in the ways we reach children, to think outside the box. It gave us a chance to personalize learning and determine what students need.
But COVID also made it clear that schools provide more than education for students. We also learned how crucial schools are for developing family connections and relationship building. We learned that while we can leverage technology, there are things that we should not eliminate — brick and mortar schools are important, human contact matters.
My vision of public school education in New Hampshire is filled with hope and possibility. I believe that we can build bridges, that as long as we make the time and space to listen to and respect each other’s stories, the future is bright.