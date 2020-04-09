THERE ARE serious inaccuracies in Jim Roche’s March 29 column (“Proposed landfill moratorium is a trashy idea”) that we’d like to correct. There is no “proposed moratorium” in HB 1319, the bill now under consideration. This bill is an economic and environmental win-win that deserves passage.
The column characterizes two bills — HB 1319 and HB 1422 — as “moratorium bills” that would delay or restrict new landfill development. HB 1319, which passed the House by a wide margin and is awaiting Senate consideration, would make modest changes in where new landfills can be sited but it doesn’t change the number or design of landfills that can be developed. In no way is it a “moratorium bill.”
HB 1422, which would have restricted new private landfill development for a brief two-year period of study, was tabled by the House on March 12, two full weeks before Mr. Roche’s column ran and is no longer under consideration.
HB 1319 would establish a two-mile buffer around state parks: private landfills could not be built within this buffer zone. The bill would protect our uniquely valuable resources from the environmental damage caused by close proximity to landfills, including surface water and groundwater contamination, chemical spills, noise and foul odors, heavy truck traffic and scavengers like seagulls that foul our backyards and waterways.
Our state parks are treasured resources and important engines for New Hampshire’s valuable tourism industry. We’re deeply concerned about the inaccurate information being disseminated about efforts to protect these resources — particularly in the critical weeks prior to HB 1319’s consideration in the Senate.
It’s simply inaccurate to say that HB 1319 reduces the “supply” of landfills in New Hampshire. It merely provides that new privately-owned landfills can’t be built within two miles of a state park. Its enactment would remove only a small percent of the state’s 6 million acres from being developed as privately-owned landfills, while saving our cherished state parks from the environmental insults that come from proximity to a landfill. If and when New Hampshire needs another landfill, there will be millions of acres of land available.
And while HB 1319 leaves landfill supply unaffected, the notion that we are even close to running out of landfill capacity — and that we need more new landfills — appears to be a manufactured crisis advanced by the solid waste industry.
The state Department of Environmental Services recently determined that there’s no need for the Stage VI landfill expansion requested by the private NCES landfill in Bethlehem. And permitting Phase III of the publicly-owned Mt. Carberry landfill in Berlin, a proposal which has wide support in the North Country, would extend its life by more than 25 years, adding significantly to the time before new landfills might be needed.
Another claim — that a buffer of any width around state parks — is “arbitrary” is simply wrong. New Hampshire currently has the most arbitrary setback imaginable: zero feet away from any state park. The two-mile buffer proposed in HB 1319 is a science-based distance that greatly reduces the intensity of odors and allows at least several years’ lead time before polluted groundwater can reach a state park.
HB 1319 imposes no other restrictions on land use. It is similar to the many sensible limitations New Hampshire communities already impose through zoning. Every state regards liquor stores as legal, but many don’t allow them to be sited near schools. No one would claim such regulations affect supply or raise prices.
The claim that HB 1319 discriminates against privately-owned landfills or violates the Interstate Commerce Clause was dismissed to the satisfaction of the House. The Commerce Clause argument does not apply to municipal landfills, and no one is arguing that every town should have its own landfill. Rather, regional landfill districts, common in many states including New Hampshire, reduce the dumping of out-of-state waste, therefore extending the life of landfills and allowing regions to site landfills where environmental conditions are ideal, not where landowners and developers can cut private deals.
We hope that New Hampshire residents and the business community will support this worthwhile legislation to protect New Hampshire’s beloved state park system. Safeguarding our parks from environmental damage is good economics and good public policy. Please join us in encouraging the Senate to pass HB 1319.