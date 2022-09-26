CONGRATULATIONS to the 256 New Hampshire state representatives (80% of the House!) and 11 senators who stood with the people to defend our precious clean waters and override the governor’s veto of HB 1454. That bill could have protected us statewide from preventable landfill contamination.

Sadly, 12 Senators followed the lead of Gov. Chris Sununu in declining to enact the legislation. The reasons given are a model of political obfuscation. Their suggested need for more study cannot stand in the face of neighboring states demonstrating long success using the same science-based regulations.

Sarah Doucette lives in Whitefield.

Friday, September 23, 2022
Gene Martin: Help the Lions Club clean up Livingston Park

GROWING UP, my mother always seemed to be a volunteer. She consistently led the penny sale committees or worked on a project to ensure families in need had warm clothes and satisfying meals. Her generous spirit and caring soul are just two examples of many ways I admire her. My father is one…

Thursday, September 22, 2022
Janet Ward: Privatizing public education continues

AT THE September 8 meeting of the State Board of Education, the League of Women Voters of New Hampshire presented a copy of the League’s public service announcement supporting public education, which was published in this newspaper on August 28.

Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Don Bolduc: I'm New Hampshire's side

IT’S AN UNDERSTATEMENT to say there was a lot of noise in the lead up to last week’s primary. Millions of dollars of Republican-sponsored ads attacked me, Democratic ads targeted one of my opponents. It was easy to lose track of who was on whose side.

Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Mark Mills: Wanted: Kind hearts willing to learn

MORE THAN 12,000 people in New Hampshire experience an intellectual or developmental disability and need the direct assistance of another person to live a fulfilling life. Depending on their challenges, the help they need might range from structured instruction on how to perform job tasks, o…

Monday, September 19, 2022
Frank Spinella: Smart, free-thinking conservatives are what we need

I AM a “Purple Elephant” — which is to say I am a moderate Republican willing to accept some policies favored by Democrats, and unwilling to accept one overarching policy of many of my fellow Republicans: blind allegiance to the most divisive president we have ever known, Donald Trump.

Sunday, September 18, 2022
Katrina Lantos Swett: Our Royal Yacht caper with Queen Elizabeth

THIRTY-NINE and a half years ago, my husband, Dick, and I had the adventure of a lifetime aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip. It involved a bit of impersonation, a smidgen of cheeky humor and what felt at the time like a thrillingly close cal…

Melanie Levesque: Public education is an investment in NH's future

AS THE SUMMER season winds down, students, parents and teachers in New Hampshire will be preparing to start yet another school year. And like years prior, our young people will be expected to increase their wealth of knowledge as they strive to become future leaders of this great state.