RECENTLY, I was with Rep. Annie Kuster at Woody Hollow Cooperative, a resident-owned community (ROC) in Boscawen, listening to local homeowners talk about upgraded water infrastructure in their lovely, recently rejuvenated neighborhood. Every community in America needs access to modern and effective water and wastewater treatment infrastructure, but Woody Hollow’s had aged well beyond its use and was badly failing. Winter roads could be impassible, dangerous ice was everywhere, standing water in the summer bred insects, and an estimated $20,000 was going down the drain every year from water loss due to leaking pipes.

But the hard work of residents — particularly Board President Joyce Manning — resulted in a transformative overhaul through a $156,000 USDA Water & Waste Disposal loan and $800,000 grant. Though most of the investment was literally buried under the new pavement on which we were standing, the energy and relief among residents was palpable. They could enjoy being outdoors, feel safe in their homes, and stop losing money to costly, temporary fixes that inevitably failed. The impacts were clear: improvements to public health, the environment and the bottom line.

Sarah Waring is state director of USDA Rural Development for New Hampshire and Vermont.

Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Rep. Jason Osborne: Conservative case for cannabis reform

THE CONSERVATIVE case for marijuana legalization is gaining momentum across the United States. After decades of trying the same tactics without different results, many state leaders have begun to question whether their states are taking the right approach to cannabis policy.

Don Bolduc: Nikki Haley will secure our border

AT A RECENT town hall in Dover, presidential candidate Nikki Haley put a marker down on one of the biggest security issues facing America: “We will stop catch-and-release and start catch-and-deport.”

