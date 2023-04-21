RECENTLY, I was with Rep. Annie Kuster at Woody Hollow Cooperative, a resident-owned community (ROC) in Boscawen, listening to local homeowners talk about upgraded water infrastructure in their lovely, recently rejuvenated neighborhood. Every community in America needs access to modern and effective water and wastewater treatment infrastructure, but Woody Hollow’s had aged well beyond its use and was badly failing. Winter roads could be impassible, dangerous ice was everywhere, standing water in the summer bred insects, and an estimated $20,000 was going down the drain every year from water loss due to leaking pipes.
But the hard work of residents — particularly Board President Joyce Manning — resulted in a transformative overhaul through a $156,000 USDA Water & Waste Disposal loan and $800,000 grant. Though most of the investment was literally buried under the new pavement on which we were standing, the energy and relief among residents was palpable. They could enjoy being outdoors, feel safe in their homes, and stop losing money to costly, temporary fixes that inevitably failed. The impacts were clear: improvements to public health, the environment and the bottom line.
Economic stability within rural communities depends now more than ever on how well we manage, control and anticipate energy consumption — and energy waste. It is just as important for homeowners, businesses and municipalities to address the invisible loss of usable energy and resources as it is for them to implement renewable energy systems. Rehabilitation of aging infrastructure, as much as installation of new technologies, can effectively and quickly reduce costs and emissions while improving lifestyle.
USDA Rural Development funds water, energy and electric infrastructure for small businesses, farms, utilities, energy developers and communities looking to implement or improve these systems. Farmers know us through the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), which helps small businesses save money through energy-efficiency improvements and renewable-energy installations.
Communities like Woody Hollow, Epping, and Newmarket, know us because of transformative upgrades to their wastewater infrastructure and treatment facilities. Other towns are more familiar with our Community Facilities programs, like Effingham, where we traveled in March with Rep. Chris Pappas to visit a vital bridge made with timber beams rather than concrete, to minimize costs and environmental impacts.
In February ’22, we rendezvoused with Rep. Kuster in Whitefield, where future-facing students at White Mountains Regional High School installed energy-efficient lighting in their halls and classrooms with help from USDA Economic Impact Initiative Grant funds.
Some of these projects were not necessarily conceived of as “climate-smart” solutions, but each community involved had implemented thoughtful ways to stay ahead of the climate curve. Empowering more New Hampshire communities and businesses to make smart decisions for the health of the environment, which has a direct effect on the health of the individual, comes through smart planning, effective messaging, and cooperation among the agencies and players who can make a difference.
Finding creative, sensible environmental solutions aligns naturally with the core values defining New Hampshire’s out-sized influence and importance among the states.
Consider the Renewable Energy Fund administered by the New Hampshire Department of Energy, part of legislation established in 2007 to ensure that 25.2% of the state’s electricity comes from renewable sources by 2025. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 16% of New Hampshire’s electricity generation came from renewable resources in 2021, including small-scale solar installations. But there is still work to be done, as more than two-fifths of New Hampshire households use fuel oil as their primary heating source (second highest in the U.S.), and state energy efficiency programs have been contested for the past few years.
The federal focus on climate resilience and carbon reduction is now in high definition, so let us celebrate this Earth Day with a deep appreciation for the opportunities we have now to promote and support New Hampshire’s green energy future.
Sarah Waring is state director of USDA Rural Development for New Hampshire and Vermont.
