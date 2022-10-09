LAST WINTER, President Joe Biden warned of a season of “severe illness and death” when talking about the pandemic. This year, those predictions may come true, but not because of COVID. The threat lies in the extreme energy policies championed by Biden and the green movement, especially with meaningful permitting reform sidelined.
As fall wears on and the temperature drops, we New Englanders are especially vulnerable. Heating oil inventory is 63 percent less than the five-year average, which spells trouble when almost half (40 percent) of New Hampshire homes rely on it as their primary heating source. With supply down, prices are soaring. Even in the summer, electric prices were already doubling.
The situation has grown so dire that a recent WMUR headline noted that, “Demand in NH high for wood, pellets as weather cools amid high heating fuel costs.”
The Biden administration has tried to pin rising energy costs on “Putin’s price hike.” While global instability is a factor, it is not the overriding driver.
As a lover of basketball (I played at Tufts University and today coach youth basketball), preparation is paramount. The stakes are too high and there is nowhere to hide with only five players on a court. The same is true for energy. Green and renewable sources could be useful in the future, but they are far from proven and tested today.
Yet, Biden and crew are hellbent on forcing an ill-advised transition — he has promised to end traditional forms of energy to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 — to satisfy an extreme political agenda.
Remember this summer, Biden stood before a shuttered coal plant in Somerset, Massachusetts, and vowed that he would “not take no for an answer” on climate. Weeks later, thanks to the vote of West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, Biden got his so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” through Congress.
Once the cat was out of the bag and Manchin’s vote was secure, the truth about the IRA came out. “Biden Signs Most Significant Climate Investment In Us History,” gushed one eco group.
In exchange for his vote, Manchin received assurances that his permitting reform package would have a vote — a dubious prospect after it was scuttled from the government funding package. I served with Joe Manchin in the Senate and applaud his sincere efforts to reform our broken permitting process. But his party will not support anything that deviates from their green ideology.
Right on cue, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) condemned Manchin’s bill as a “giveaway to the fossil fuel industry.” Manchin appears to recognize the dilemma, saying he has never seen, “stranger bedfellows than Bernie Sanders and the extreme liberal left siding up with the Republican leadership.”
Unfortunately, the passion of the green ideology runs deep, and is unmoved by facts or science. Look at events unfolding in Europe right now. Germany finds itself at the mercy of Vladimir Putin for its natural gas, relying on the Kremlin for between 30 to 55% of its total supply. With the war in Ukraine still raging, Germans are being urged to take fewer showers to conserve energy. They have even re-opened 20 coal plants as a stopgap through winter.
If you think this couldn’t happen here, think again. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, the leading candidate to become that state’s next governor, has stated that she would rather import natural gas from Russia than build pipelines domestically.
This is exactly the type of misguided thinking that got Europe into its current predicament. Natural gas accounted for more than half of the electricity generated in New England in 2021. About half of Massachusetts residents heat their homes with natural gas. Manchin’s efforts would have eased the pipeline construction process.
Our outdated energy infrastructure forces New England to import natural gas from abroad rather than places like Pennsylvania. This winter, we are competing for a slice of a decreased supply, meaning we are all paying top dollar.
For those soon facing a choice between heating and eating, my heart goes out to you. It’s not a situation anyone expects in the most prosperous country in the world, and you have the green movement to thank. It’s not all bad news though. Unlike Europe, America has the natural resources for energy security. We are just missing the political will to put it to work.
A resident of Rye, Scott Brown is the former Ambassador to New Zealand and served in the U.S. Senate from 2010-2013.
