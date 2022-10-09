LAST WINTER, President Joe Biden warned of a season of “severe illness and death” when talking about the pandemic. This year, those predictions may come true, but not because of COVID. The threat lies in the extreme energy policies championed by Biden and the green movement, especially with meaningful permitting reform sidelined.

As fall wears on and the temperature drops, we New Englanders are especially vulnerable. Heating oil inventory is 63 percent less than the five-year average, which spells trouble when almost half (40 percent) of New Hampshire homes rely on it as their primary heating source. With supply down, prices are soaring. Even in the summer, electric prices were already doubling.

A resident of Rye, Scott Brown is the former Ambassador to New Zealand and served in the U.S. Senate from 2010-2013.

Thursday, October 06, 2022
Wednesday, October 05, 2022
Rep. Jason Osborne: Costly Democrat energy policies leave NH cold

Rep. Jason Osborne: Costly Democrat energy policies leave NH cold

AS NEW HAMPSHIRE faces higher energy prices, Democrats have been desperate to pass the blame to anyone but themselves. What is clear is that they have no idea how our electric grid works. Either that or they are lying to obfuscate their responsibility for increasing costs for Granite Staters.

Tuesday, October 04, 2022
Roy Dennehy: 'New Hampshire Advantage' is rooted in liberty

Roy Dennehy: 'New Hampshire Advantage' is rooted in liberty

AN ARTICLE on the front page of the Sept. 18 edition of the New Hampshire Sunday News states: “NH Democrats’ not-so-secret plan: Attack over abortion.” All of the major Democrat candidates — gubernatorial candidate Tom Sherman, and federal candidates Maggie Hassan, Ann Kuster, and Chris Papp…

Monday, October 03, 2022
Sunday, October 02, 2022
Rep. Ann Kuster: Lowering prices while strengthening our economy

Rep. Ann Kuster: Lowering prices while strengthening our economy

IN NEW HAMPSHIRE and across the country, hard-working families have been facing high costs for essential goods. While we have seen prices at the pump drop for the 11th week in a row, folks continue to feel the impact at the grocery store and for housing and other essentials.

Friday, September 30, 2022
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Sen. Kevin Avard: Which party is improving education?

Sen. Kevin Avard: Which party is improving education?

AS A REPUBLICAN state Senator, improving education for Granite State students has always been a passion of mine. I struggled a lot in school and I know how difficult it can be for an atypical child to succeed in our public education system. When I was a child, I spent several years growing u…

Monday, September 26, 2022
Sarah Doucette: Appreciation, obfuscation, democracy at risk

Sarah Doucette: Appreciation, obfuscation, democracy at risk

CONGRATULATIONS to the 256 New Hampshire state representatives (80% of the House!) and 11 senators who stood with the people to defend our precious clean waters and override the governor’s veto of HB 1454. That bill could have protected us statewide from preventable landfill contamination.