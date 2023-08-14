A LITTLE over a decade ago, when I was a U.S. Senator, I was proud to work to help pass the America Invents Act (AIA), a bipartisan achievement that established protections for innovators and entrepreneurs across the country.
The AIA established a new process at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) that allowed any member of the public, including businesses targeted by abusive patent infringement claims, to request that the USPTO’s expert judges on the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) review overly-broad, low-quality patents being weaponized in patent infringement lawsuits and strike them down.
Back then, I heard from many businesses that were forced to pay large sums of money to so-called patent trolls — shell entities that use low-quality patents for lawsuits, not to innovate or make products — because their only option was either to settle or go through a long, costly court case. That’s money that could have been better spent elsewhere. It was disruptive, expensive, and not based on fair play.
The AIA finally gave these companies an alternative to expensive litigation, meaning they could invest more in the work they were doing. In fact, one study found that from 2014-2019, “cost savings associated with AIA/PTAB led to an increase in U.S. business activity of $2.95 billion in gross product, $1.41 billion in personal income, and nearly 13,500 job-years of employment.”
That’s why it’s so troubling that the USPTO is now proposing a series of new rules that could do immense harm to innovative companies by limiting access to expert review at the PTAB and therefore empowering the very patent trolls that the AIA helped bring to heel in the first place.
Included on the bureaucratic wish list are new, senselessly restrictive standing requirements that would severely limit which people or entities can challenge a bad patent. When we passed the AIA, we ensured that every member of the general public would be able to challenge bad patents. That was by design. Patents are valuable and necessary tools, but because they give an exclusive monopoly on production and use of a product to a single person or company, patents do restrict the freedoms of all other participants in the economy. It only makes sense that every member of the public has the right to challenge a bad patent, or in other words, challenge an unjust monopoly.
The USPTO’s suite of arbitrary hurdles to access the agency’s patent validity review would move us toward a ‘one and done’ system for patent challenges, which would allow trolls to use the patents they acquire to file as many meritless lawsuits as they want against companies and individuals, while only allowing that patent to be challenged a single time before PTAB.
This is bad policy. Plain and simple.
The USPTO needs to go back to the drawing board. President Biden’s USPTO Director Kathi Vidal should withdraw these harmful changes and focus on fixing the real problems facing innovators and entrepreneurs.
That starts with providing resources to ensure the USPTO can do its job effectively and efficiently. More than 350,000 patents are issued each year, but patent examiners have, on average, less then 20 hours to review and make a determination on each request. It’s no wonder that so many low-quality, bad patents are in effect today and weaponized by bad actors against productive American companies. If each patent issued was truly novel, useful, and non-obvious — as they are supposed to be — this would address the issue’s root cause and stop exploitative lawsuits at their source.
We also need to work with stakeholders across the economy to require greater transparency when patent trolls bring frivolous lawsuits. As more and more outside investors bankroll these efforts in an attempt to cash in on a verdict or settlement, judges should require that patent trolls disclose any sources of third-party funding to ensure greater accountability for their actions.
Companies that find themselves on the receiving end of abusive litigation or a threatening demand letter shouldn’t have to choose between defending themselves or investing in research and development, hiring, or other more beneficial uses. Unfortunately, that’s what will happen to more and more businesses if the USPTO’s anti-innovation proposals move ahead.
There is a better way, address the problem at its root by prioritizing patent quality. The Patent Office should take it.
Scott Brown served as a U.S. Senator from Massachusetts from 2010 to 2013 and was ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa in the Trump administration.
