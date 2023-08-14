A LITTLE over a decade ago, when I was a U.S. Senator, I was proud to work to help pass the America Invents Act (AIA), a bipartisan achievement that established protections for innovators and entrepreneurs across the country.

The AIA established a new process at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) that allowed any member of the public, including businesses targeted by abusive patent infringement claims, to request that the USPTO’s expert judges on the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) review overly-broad, low-quality patents being weaponized in patent infringement lawsuits and strike them down.

Scott Brown served as a U.S. Senator from Massachusetts from 2010 to 2013 and was ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa in the Trump administration.

