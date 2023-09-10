DOING RIGHT by America’s veterans requires providing more freedom and flexibility for their health care options. Unfortunately, some in Congress, including U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (D-NH), are moving in the opposite direction and pushing misguided legislation that would restrict rather than expand veteran choice.

Here’s the backstory. Last year’s PACT Act was a watershed moment, expanding eligibility for health care at the Veterans Affairs (VA) for millions. PACT also increased the strain at the VA, which was already struggling with two decades of war and COVID-19. Last spring, the VA predicted the backlog of claims could balloon as high as 400,000.

Former U.S. Senator and Ambassador Scott Brown served 35 years in the Army National Guard, retiring as a colonel in 2024. He lives in Rye.

Thursday, September 07, 2023
Rev. Steve Edington: Jonestown 1978 and America 2023

Rev. Steve Edington: Jonestown 1978 and America 2023

I’D JUST entered the Unitarian Universalist ministry when the Jonestown mass suicide in November of 1978 occurred. I could not wrap my head around the idea of nearly 1,000 people committing suicide at the behest of a minister they had followed from their homes in California’s Bay Area to a S…

Wednesday, September 06, 2023
John T. Broderick Jr.: End of summer is a time for reflection

John T. Broderick Jr.: End of summer is a time for reflection

THE LAST few years have been disorienting for most of us; disheartening really. At least they have been for me. I don’t remember an America like this — a great country at war with itself; an America that divides families and friendships along political fault lines. I have been a lifelong Dem…

Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Blaine Hanson: Biden is the champion NH workers need

Blaine Hanson: Biden is the champion NH workers need

WHEN President Joe Biden was elected to the Oval Office, he promised to be a champion for workers. He vowed to deliver for unions like no other president has before. I’m proud to see that President Biden has delivered on those promises.

Sunday, September 03, 2023
Corky S. Messner: What happened to conservative ideals?

Corky S. Messner: What happened to conservative ideals?

AMENDMENT 14, Section 3: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an office…

Friday, September 01, 2023
A. J. Kierstead: Why the GOP race matters (even if Trump wins)

A. J. Kierstead: Why the GOP race matters (even if Trump wins)

LET’S BE serious. If things continue as they are, Donald Trump will be the GOP nominee for president and the barely warm body of Joe Biden will take the presidency. I don’t like it, two-thirds of Republican voters don’t like it, and the entirety of the Left doesn’t like it. Let’s be realisti…

Richard Gulla: New Hampshire Primary is worth defending

IN THE REALM of American politics, few events carry the weight and significance of the New Hampshire Primary. As the first-in-the-nation primary, this longstanding tradition has served as a beacon of democratic participation, fostering a unique connection between candidates and voters. No ma…

Kathryn Hocevar: Media shapes our biases and behaviors

Kathryn Hocevar: Media shapes our biases and behaviors

AS A soon-to-be 20-year-old who has had the privilege of growing up with access to the internet and social media, I have been exposed to the biases perpetuated by the media for as long as I can remember. As a White woman growing up in small-town New Hampshire, however, I did not always reali…

Thursday, August 31, 2023
Virginia Barry: Choose your next governor wisely, choose Craig

Virginia Barry: Choose your next governor wisely, choose Craig

AS A former New Hampshire education commissioner, I have a unique understanding of what’s at stake for public education in 2024 and how important it is to choose our next governor wisely. I also have a unique understanding of the dismal changes our state’s education system has experienced to…