LIKE THE NATION in general, New England faces a crisis in affordable housing, with home and rental prices soaring, rental units in short supply, and not nearly enough housing to meet the growing demand.
While the problem is a national one, state and local leaders can help alleviate the problem across our region by reforming restrictive land use and zoning regulations that limit the housing that can be built, how much of it, and where.
Nationally, home prices rose 20.6% in March 2022 — marking the largest annual increase in three decades — while the median sales price for existing homes rose to a record 5.3 times the median household income in 2021. There were fewer existing homes on the market in January 2022 than at any time since the late 1990s.
Rents, too, have risen rapidly, with the average annual increase hitting a record 11.6% at the end of 2021 and continuing to rise at that pace in early 2022. With demand for rental units strong, the national vacancy rate fell in late 2021 to its lowest quarterly level since 1984 and remained close to that level in early 2022.
To be sure, the supply of housing is rising, according to Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies (JCHS). The problem is that demand is rising faster. “Completions of multifamily units reached 371,000 units in 2021, the second highest recorded pace since the mid-1980s,” JCHS wrote in The State of the Nation’s Housing 2022. “Of these, 348,000 units — a record share of all multifamily units — were intended for rent. Despite the recent strength of multifamily construction, demand far outstripped supply in the professionally managed segment in early 2022.”
In New England, the story is much the same. Rising interest rates, rising construction costs, and a lack of available housing are driving significant increases in housing costs. High home prices, combined with rising mortgage rates, are putting homeownership out of reach for more and more New England families.
Across both the nation and region, one of the biggest barriers to home construction is local zoning codes.
In many U.S. cities, about 75% of the land is zoned exclusively for single-family housing, so communities can only build homes on it for individual families even if they need multi-family units or businesses. Even in areas that allow multi-family homes, height restrictions, floor area ratios, and parking requirements limit the number and type of units that can be built. Such regulations often account for 40% of construction costs.
Across New England, zoning and land use regulations create similar problems for potential housing development. In Connecticut, for example, 91% of the land is zoned for single-family housing.
Only 2% is zoned for multifamily housing with no approval requirements or special conditions. Some 81% of the state’s residential land requires 1-acre lots and 50% requires 2-acre lots, severely limiting the amount of housing that developers can build.
Across New England, fortunately, states and localities have witnessed the impact of land use regulations on housing production and have begun to act.
Massachusetts this year is implementing a new law, with bipartisan support, that is requiring 175 cities and suburbs in the Boston area to revise their zoning to allow multi-family apartment construction in once single-family neighborhoods.
In Maine, Governor Janet Mills in late April signed two bills that will enable Maine property owners to build accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in residential areas and up to two units on a lot zoned for single-family housing. ADUs can be an important source of affordable housing for our growing senior population.
And Auburn, Maine — the state’s fifth- largest city and, when combined with Lewiston, it’s second largest metropolitan area — is implementing sweeping land use and zoning reforms that include rezoning parts of the city for greater density, simplifying zoning codes, reducing and eliminating permitting fees, and allowing residential development in new areas to build 2,000 new housing units.
That’s all good, but more state and local leaders should enact land use and zoning reforms, paving the way for more housing construction and helping to alleviate the severe shortage of affordable housing that is plaguing New Hampshire and the region.
Rye’s Scott Brown previously served in the U.S. Senate representing the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. He is currently a member of the advisory committee of the J. Ronald Terwilliger Center for Housing Policy.
THE LETTER in the Thursday, July 21, edition of the Union Leader from Hillary Seeger was right on target. The Republican Party used to be one in which everyone could join and all points of view were welcome. This included hard- working people all over the country, no matter what race or ethn…
THE FIRST DAY of each new school year typically marks an important milestone in a child’s development. But a set of even more important developmental milestones actually begin as young as two months of age. By then, for example, most babies should be able to make sounds other than crying and…
RECENT GDP economic numbers prove the U.S. has entered into recession — two consecutive quarters of negative growth though President Joe Biden and some in the media want to tell us the definition of recession has changed.
WE THINK it is clearly in the interest of the New Hampshire beverage industry to join us in supporting a bottle deposit law. This is the only way to honor the pledge in current TV ads to “get every bottle back” for recycling by 2030, which is being pushed by the American Beverage Association…
IT WAS obvious from the first time that I met Karoline Leavitt that she was everything she claims to be. She is a proud New Hampshire native from a small town, growing up in a small business family. She learned at a young age the importance of work, and has carried forth that unrelenting wor…
MARC FISHER’s touching Washington Post essay on Vin Scully has taken me back seven decades to when as a World War II refugee from the Soviet and Nazi rape of Lithuania I came to the new world and became a Brooklyn Dodgers fan.
IN HER recent op-ed “A pro-lifer and a pro choicer do lunch”, Mona Charen posits that easily available and inexpensive contraception would reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies and thus reduce the number of abortions. This might work in a small number of cases. However, if the contracept…
WHAT DEFINES a community? Is it a location, a value system, a bit of both? Should something be called a “community center” when the people who live there don’t want it? Can you claim to be building “community” when you don’t inform abutters, the residents who would be most impacted?