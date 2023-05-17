THIS MORNING, in darkness, thousands of people left their homes to go to work. Ten to 12 hours will go by. They will return home in the dark. Their children will dance in ballet recitals that they will never get to see. Their spouses will make dinners they will never get to eat.
This is what it’s like working at UPS. I’m a feeder driver, meaning I’m behind the wheel of the tractor-trailer making sure packages can be delivered to every doorstep across New Hampshire. After 35 years at UPS, chances are a package that’s made it to your door has passed through my truck.
This summer it’s time for UPS to make its most important delivery -- a fair contract for 340,000 workers.
As members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, we have the largest private sector union contract in North America. This agreement expires July 31 and we are in negotiations for a new one. UPS feeder drivers, package delivery drivers, warehouse workers -- we are all Teamsters and we are united in the fight for better working conditions. We will not back down until UPS agrees to a strong contract that we deserve.
We want to set the standard for good jobs, not only at UPS but in the entire package and logistics industry. We want to raise the bar to make these jobs better. The people who do the hard work every day at companies like UPS are the ones who make it possible for giant corporations to record billions in profit each year.
A lot has changed during my decades at UPS. We put in more hours now than ever. UPS calls this “peak” -- a fast-paced delivery season that was meant to exist around busy holiday months. Today, “peak” is nonstop. Every day, UPS Teamsters must survive this constant “peak” season of never-ending e-commerce deliveries.
UPS has figured out that by forcing us to put in excessive overtime, they can pocket more money by not hiring additional workers. UPS drivers never know what time we will get off work. We often work six or seven days a week with little notice or no notice at all. These kinds of working conditions affect everything. I have co-workers whose marriages have ended in divorce. I have co-workers who have missed seeing their children grow up. The hours are unsustainable, there is no work-life balance, and it’s ruining lives.
UPS says it has the best workforce in the world, and that is true. But talk is cheap. If they really do value us like they say, we want to see it in a written contract that affords us good wages, more full-time jobs, and better scheduling.
All American workers should be able to make a living and see their families. We shouldn’t have to choose. Thanks to the hard work of UPS Teamsters, UPS made over $13 billion in profits last year. This company can afford to end forced overtime by creating more full-time jobs, and that’s exactly what we are fighting for in our union contract at UPS.
My facility is full of hardworking people who sacrifice a lot to ensure that packages are delivered at record speed to homes and businesses. It’s our dedication that has made UPS so successful and earned this company once unimaginable profits during the pandemic. It’s sad to see management driving us to the breaking point, forcing us into sheer exhaustion, and making us feel like our hard work is never enough. With contract negotiations under way, it’s time we end this cycle.
We are willing to do what it takes to be treated fairly. I went on strike at UPS with my fellow Teamsters back in 1997 and, if needed, I will do it again. We are serious about our calls for better working conditions and the need for a sustainable work-life balance at UPS. What we ultimately want is the contract we deserve. UPS needs to deliver on that contract just like I deliver packages every day -- in excellent condition and on time.
Scott Gove is a feeder driver for UPS in Manchester. He lives in Penacook.
IT’S PRESIDENTIAL primary season here in New Hampshire. Already, Republican politicians jockeying for the GOP nomination have started to make regular visits to the Granite State to pitch their policy platforms to voters. So far, their plans have sounded similar — lowering taxes, decreasing t…
MOTHER’S DAY celebrates the contributions and the sacrifices moms make for their kids. But for many families with aging parents, the parent-child relationship has reversed with negative consequences for both parent and child.
CITIZEN VOICES matter or at least they should. Yet despite the clearly overwhelming public opposition to the Million Air fuel station and hangar proposal at Pease International Airport, the process just keeps rolling along as if no one has said a negative word.
IT’S NO SECRET that hospitals across the country continue to face staffing shortages, especially in nursing. To counter this deficit, we must do all that we can to ensure there are adequate resources to attract, educate, mentor, and retain nursing staff.
THE RULING by Texas Federal District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk suspending Food and Drug Administration approval of mifepristone, one of two medications used in medication abortion, began a new round of assaults on reproductive health and rights.
RECENT EVENTS in Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine have proven that Vladimir Putin ranks right up there as one of the most evil war criminals the world has ever known — every bit as bad as the usual suspects: Adolph Hitler, Joseph Stalin, and Saddam Hussein. And as the quote often attr…
NEW HAMPSHIRE is often ranked among the healthiest in the nation, but that is changing. Despite having excellent health care services, many Granite Staters cannot access care when they need it. We have a systemic care crisis caused by the domino effect of chronic Medicaid underfunding.
ON MARCH 24, 1984, my Marine Corps infantry company took off on a night training mission in South Korea. Tragically, the CH-53 helicopter behind mine lost altitude and slammed into a mountaintop. Thirty-three Marines died. Memories endure of helping carry bodies down that mountain.
I SPENT 33 years in New Hampshire law enforcement, including 27 years as the superintendent of corrections for Cheshire County. It is from this experience that I urge legislators to support HB 639, which would legalize marijuana possession and use by adults through a responsible, regulated market.