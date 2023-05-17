THIS MORNING, in darkness, thousands of people left their homes to go to work. Ten to 12 hours will go by. They will return home in the dark. Their children will dance in ballet recitals that they will never get to see. Their spouses will make dinners they will never get to eat.

This is what it’s like working at UPS. I’m a feeder driver, meaning I’m behind the wheel of the tractor-trailer making sure packages can be delivered to every doorstep across New Hampshire. After 35 years at UPS, chances are a package that’s made it to your door has passed through my truck.

Scott Gove is a feeder driver for UPS in Manchester. He lives in Penacook.

Monday, May 15, 2023
Howard Ray: Social Security is '3rd rail' of politics for a reason

IT’S PRESIDENTIAL primary season here in New Hampshire. Already, Republican politicians jockeying for the GOP nomination have started to make regular visits to the Granite State to pitch their policy platforms to voters. So far, their plans have sounded similar — lowering taxes, decreasing t…

Sunday, May 14, 2023
Friday, May 12, 2023
Thursday, May 11, 2023
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Russell Perkins: It's easy to do nothing about tyrants, until it isn't

RECENT EVENTS in Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine have proven that Vladimir Putin ranks right up there as one of the most evil war criminals the world has ever known — every bit as bad as the usual suspects: Adolph Hitler, Joseph Stalin, and Saddam Hussein. And as the quote often attr…

Gina Balkus: Health care dominoes fall when CFI is underfunded

NEW HAMPSHIRE is often ranked among the healthiest in the nation, but that is changing. Despite having excellent health care services, many Granite Staters cannot access care when they need it. We have a systemic care crisis caused by the domino effect of chronic Medicaid underfunding.

Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Rep. Mike Moffett: Concord Communist hypocrisy

ON MARCH 24, 1984, my Marine Corps infantry company took off on a night training mission in South Korea. Tragically, the CH-53 helicopter behind mine lost altitude and slammed into a mountaintop. Thirty-three Marines died. Memories endure of helping carry bodies down that mountain.