AS ONE who has been involved in the many starts and stops over the past 11 years with the Laconia State School property, I would like to offer my perspective.
Legislation passed in 2021 allowed for the governor to sell the property with approval of the Executive Council. It removed the well regarded Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission from playing a role in the redevelopment. The state hired CBRE to market the property in the fall of 2021 and after engaging numerous inquiries, CBRE called for final and best offers to be submitted last summer.
Throughout 2022, the state was in contact with Laconia to seek input, share information and provide updates. City staff were available to answer zoning and land use questions of interested parties.
Once final proposals were accepted, the state reached out to Laconia and asked Planning Director Dean Trefethen to serve on a selection committee to review and make recommendations regarding all proposals received. Trefethen attended many of the Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission meetings and was well prepared to represent the city’s land use and planning criteria.
Once Laconia was made aware of the new selection committee, on Sept. 22 Mayor Andrew Hosmer wrote DAS Commissioner Charlie Arlinghaus, Governor Sununu and the executive councilors a two-page letter highlighting about 15 concerns or priorities of the city. This included “a dedicated or shared parking area for evening and weekend activities” at adjacent Robbie Mills Park.
It is my understanding the committee was made up of eight members, five of whom were employed by the state. Trefethen, Councilor Joe Kenney and Rusty McLear were the remaining three members. While Laconia had a voice at the table in selecting a preferred project, it had no role in performing background checks on the proposed buyer, reviewing prior development experience or identifying financial wherewithal and such. Nor should we have. This is a state-driven project, these are the responsibilities of DAS or possibly CBRE as the state’s agent.
Laconia was not involved in drafting the purchase and sales agreement and did not receive an advance copy prior to it appearing on the Governor and Executive Council agenda late in the day Friday, Dec. 2, in advance of its Wednesday, Dec. 7, meeting. When the document was reviewed, it was clear it didn’t address some of Laconia’s concerns raised in the Sept. 22 Hosmer letter.
For Governor Chris Sununu to allege the city administration is incompetent and looking to slow the process is almost laughable. City administration is very competent, Laconia isn’t the one driving the process and it was on record with multiple concerns with the aforementioned seven ranking state officials who received Hosmer’s letter.
Once the proposed sale agreement became public, news reporter Annmarie Timmins published an article in the New Hampshire Bulletin that referenced the proposed developer of the State School property as never having completed a project nearly as large. The article mentioned a Manchester project that was three years behind schedule and the subject of an investor lawsuit. It raises red flags. Somewhere during the state’s vetting these issues were either missed or found inconsequential.
Hosmer’s letter states: “We trust the committee will perform their due diligence in terms of financial backing and the wherewithal to undertake and successfully complete such a project.”
At a presentation Oct. 19 at Laconia City Hall regarding the chosen developer, when asked about the qualifications of the developer, Commissioner Arlinghaus responded: “Yes, actually it is of particular interest to the state. We relied to a large extent on CBRE to look at the qualifications of the interested parties of the people who were proposing where they would go. There were a number of people who looked at things and we feel very confident that the experience and financial wherewithal of the chosen party is actually really quite strong and it’s a significant criteria.”
Laconia raised a number of issues in its letter to the Executive Council of Dec. 6, 2022, and Governor Sununu expressed his displeasure, terming the issues raised as the “11th hour.” But it is apparent the city raised these issues when they became aware of them. Why didn’t the state uncover these issues sooner and address them?
To assuage concerns, Commissioner Arlinghaus could reveal some of the significant criteria they used and provide financial background to Executive Councilors and city officials in a confidential manner. Could the P&S agreement be amended to include a performance bond or some other benchmark guarantees to protect the city and ensure a fully completed development? City residents deserve protection so that the state doesn’t walk away with a $21 million dollar check while Laconia gets far less of what was proposed.
I currently serve in no official capacity in the city, I am a resident. We’ve waited decades to get this far. A few more weeks to ensure it is done correctly shouldn’t make a difference.
Scott Myers served as Laconia city manager from July 1, 2011, to Oct. 2, 2022. He lives in the city.