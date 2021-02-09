WHILE I AM GLAD that the Manchester school board voted in favor of transgender students’ right to use the bathroom of the gender with which they identify, the views expressed from those opposed to the matter show that there is more to be addressed and that any seeming conclusion is, unfortunately, not the end of the issue.
As a transgender person and, pre-pandemic, regular user of public restrooms, I should first like to demystify the experience. Never have I been in the situation where I am yearning to use a public restroom. Societal issues aside, it is already not somewhere I go to hang or make a new friend. A visit in one is, as I imagine it is for cisgender people as well, made out of necessity. I am actually actively looking to not interact with anyone else! This is often helped by the useful stalls that can be found in public restrooms (though I can confidently say that every women’s room needs more, and some extras in the men’s room for those of us who can’t use urinals wouldn’t hurt either). These stalls ensure privacy, making it so there is no need for accidental viewing of anatomy, something that people seem to get very concerned about in this matter. I go in, do my business, wash my hands, and leave.
However, as is so often the case when this tired debate about the right to pee in peace re-emerges, concerned parents and fellow public restroom users seem to get confused about this process. While statistically, as mentioned by board member Jim Porter, trans people are not going into restrooms to assault people and are, in fact, more likely to be the subject of assault and ridicule, there is a belief that trans people — especially trans women — are sneaking into restrooms on a quest to violate someone.
And if it is not the trans people themselves that are feared, it is, as said by Peter Perich, that “they are concerned about people making believe they are transgender people and going into the bathrooms and doing something.” One must infer that by doing something that Perich means assault.
The main concern here in both thought processes seems to be cis-boys pretending to be transwomen — as the former example is typically a coded way of saying one doesn’t believe transwomen are women — exercising a compulsion to assault others. This is bolstered by board member Art Beaudry’s comment that “we had a lot of things going on in [the boys] locker rooms that I wouldn’t want to have a female or anybody else in there while guys are fooling around.”
I posit that perhaps if you wouldn’t want “a female or anybody else” there, that maybe the activity shouldn’t be happening, and is further evidence that your problem is not with the trans people who just want to relieve themselves or get changed in peace and privacy, but with the cisgender boys who, it seems, are liable to commit acts that put the rest of the school’s population at risk whether you let trans people pee or not.
But also, as a former high schooler (and conscious person in the world) these heinous acts that are feared are already happening. And they’re happening, largely, outside the bathroom. I have friends who have experienced harassment and assault in the hallway. On campus. Even in the classroom while class was occurring! Therefore, it seems that the problem you are really concerned with is not solved by a fixation on categorizing the anatomy of trans people and delegitimizing their identity, but with the general culture that gives cause for the overarching concern of safety.
As far as trans people are concerned, no amount of scrutinizing our identity will change whether or not we have to use the bathroom. And if safety is truly the priority, the safety of your trans students is the most at risk when they are not allowed to use the bathroom corresponding with their identity. Restricting their use not only puts them at risk of harassment and assault from their peers but discourages them from using the bathroom altogether, causing the common occurrences of UTIs and kidney infections among trans people.
It is incredible to me that people continue to fixate their concerns on trans people in the bathroom, when the excuses that are made for it time and again point to much more concerning, and actually existent, problems. I would suggest that instead of dictating where people can pee based on their genitals, this worry energy be diverted to, if not the egregious misogynist actions of teen boys, at least their lack of hand-washing that I’ve witnessed during my time in the men’s room. Seriously, I’d estimate 85% don’t.