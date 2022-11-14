FROM THE price of food to the cost of gasoline, inflation is eating away at family budgets. But for Americans who use oil to heat their homes, the pain appears poised to get worse.
In the past year, home heating oil prices have nearly doubled. Some ratepayers in New Hampshire watched their electricity bills double this summer, and more price hikes are expected soon. Analysts predict that the perfect storm of low inventories, government policies, and maxed-out refineries will drive up the cost of heating your home this winter by at least 27%. Even before the year’s first snowstorm, the wholesalers have begun to ration the amount of oil we can purchase.
That’s something that Granite Staters can’t afford. They are already paying the highest electric rates in New England and need the cost to go down, not up. Some ratepayers in New Hampshire saw the price of electricity double this summer and it looks like there won’t be any relief this winter.
Many factors account for the ongoing pain New Hampshire families will feel in their wallets and pocketbooks, but governmental policy has played a significant role. From ending pipeline production to limiting oil drilling leases to permits and promoting Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) regulations that promote “green” energy over all other energy sources, politicians have driven long-term investment away from the oil industry. The businesses tasked with heating our homes have had no choice but to begin taking a more conservative approach to furthering their footprint in this industry, which would have otherwise increased the supply — and lowered energy prices — for all of us.
Thankfully, the New Hampshire State House, White House, Congress, and U.S. Department of Energy are now expressing concern about the overall cost of energy and the availability of home heating oil supplies. Fortunately, all they need to do to fix this issue for New Hampshire’s families is to promote energy production rather than discourage it.
Firstly, New Hampshire should pass the legislation introduced in the State House to ban financial institutions from using ESG scores — assessments of companies’ compliance with these “green” ESG standards — to determine whether companies get loans. ESG scores punish companies that invest in oil exploration, which limits oil’s availability in our state and drives up costs and inflation. There is no reason New Hampshire taxpayers, who need cheaper home heating oil, should be funding its demise. The State House should move this legislation without delay.
Secondly, Congress and the White House should scrap an unwarranted mandate that is needlessly increasing the cost of home heating oil here in New Hampshire. To curry favor with the agriculture lobby, Congress currently requires refineries to possess a minimum amount of Renewable Identification Number credits — a certification number the government generates to prove ethanol (a renewable fuel made from corn) was sufficiently blended into a gallon of gas. These credits increase cost for some independent refineries by nearly half a million dollars a day, which, in some cases, is more than double the price they paid to buy their entire businesses. Few policies are increasing New Hampshire’s energy costs more than this one is, so politicians should seriously consider implementing measures that will lower the price of these politically-motivated RINs credits.
Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, government leaders should eliminate the counterproductive rules that make it difficult at best and impossible at worst to construct pipelines in and around New Hampshire. The fewer pipelines we have, the less energy that’s available, and the higher prices go.
Yet some agencies, like the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, are trying to make it significantly harder to build new ones capable of transporting energy to and from our state. We need more pipelines, not less, and it’s up to our elected representatives (especially Sen. Maggie Hassan, who serves on the Energy subcommittee) to change this trajectory.
The energy struggles that New Hampshire families face didn’t come out of nowhere; they are the result of poor policy decisions that have limited American energy exploration and extraction. The good news, however, is that Congress and the State House can end these struggles tomorrow if they are willing to admit their shortcomings. Let’s not let pride get in the way of common sense and reason; let’s do what’s best for the hardworking people of this state before it’s too late.
Gilford’s Sean Moran is a former senior staff member at the U.S. House of Representatives.
