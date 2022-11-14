FROM THE price of food to the cost of gasoline, inflation is eating away at family budgets. But for Americans who use oil to heat their homes, the pain appears poised to get worse.

In the past year, home heating oil prices have nearly doubled. Some ratepayers in New Hampshire watched their electricity bills double this summer, and more price hikes are expected soon. Analysts predict that the perfect storm of low inventories, government policies, and maxed-out refineries will drive up the cost of heating your home this winter by at least 27%. Even before the year’s first snowstorm, the wholesalers have begun to ration the amount of oil we can purchase.

Gilford’s Sean Moran is a former senior staff member at the U.S. House of Representatives.

Sunday, November 13, 2022
David Harsanyi: Elon Musk is right. divided government is best

THERE ARE no saviors or miracles in democracy, only a grueling, soul-sucking, forever war of attrition. That is the enduring lesson of the 2022 midterms, as it is every election. And, though the results will be overinterpreted by pundits, and partisans will have all their priors confirmed, i…

Rick DiPentima: We all lost on Tuesday

LAST SUNDAY we turned the clocks back one hour, ending daylight saving time. Then on Tuesday the country voted to turn back the clock of democracy by almost 250 years.

Friday, November 11, 2022
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Chloe Ezzo: Unborn are our society's most marginalized population

EARLIER this year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified before the Senate that embracing an abortion culture across our nation will allow more women to enter the work force and increase the labor participation rate. It perpetuates the misleading idea that women need to have abortio…

Wednesday, November 09, 2022
Tuesday, November 08, 2022
Monday, November 07, 2022
Jason M. Taylor: Care for the young should be the pride of our state

OVER THE past few years, there have been many conversations about what is next for the Sununu Youth Services Center. The state’s only juvenile correctional treatment facility has been the subject of controversy. Amidst all the turmoil, however, it seems we have lost sight of the kids and the…

Sunday, November 06, 2022