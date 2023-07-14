AS THE U.S. Congress deliberates enacting the Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act, New Hampshire residents need to understand the possible repercussions this legislation could have on the state’s Medicaid program.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Medicaid enrollment in New Hampshire has increased by 22%. This is a considerable surge, primarily fueled by the government’s temporary expansion of Medicaid coverage under the federal COVID emergency orders. This expansion ended two months ago, leaving more than 72,000 residents at risk of losing their Medicaid coverage unless they actively petition to stay on the program through the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.
To mitigate this impending Medicaid crisis, the state government has begun investing heavily in public awareness campaigns and exploring fiscally conservative solutions to maintain expanded Medicaid coverage. However, the proposed PBM Transparency Act stands to aggravate this challenging situation.
PBMs, which work as negotiating agents for health plans, are crucial intermediaries in our health care system. They negotiate with Big Pharma to secure the best possible drug prices they can. And the data is clear: their negotiations result in substantial savings for the government’s Medicaid program.
A 2019 study from the federal government found that in 2016 alone, PBMs saved Medicaid $6 billion nationally. This figure represents only a fraction of the potential savings if all states optimally utilized PBMs in their Medicaid programs. In fact, a 2020 Pharmaceutical Care Management Association study projected that PBM tools could result in impressive savings of $1 trillion for sponsors and consumers between 2020 and 2029.
PBMs’ success in curbing Big Pharma’s high drug prices has understandably sparked criticism from drug companies, which argue that these organizations retain a disproportionate share of the savings they negotiate. Unsurprisingly, the evidence and data shows that Big Pharma’s attacks on PBMs are untrue. These organizations provide tremendous cost-savings and value to health care consumers.
A study from the National Bureau of Economic Research, for example, suggests that PBMs contribute $145 billion in value annually. PBMs’ capacity to negotiate lower prices from pharmaceutical companies is especially vital for small and medium businesses that lack the scale to engage these manufacturers independently. The proposed PBM Transparency Act threatens to erode these benefits and worsen New Hampshire’s looming Medicaid crisis by increasing the program’s drug costs.
The future of our Medicaid program — and by extension, the health of thousands of our residents — could hinge on these considerations. Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen owe it to the 72,000 New Hampshire residents at risk of losing their Medicaid coverage to ensure they protect the PBMs that keep their health care affordable.
Gilford’s Sean Moran is a former senior staff member at the U.S. House of Representatives.
