IN JUNE of 2015, Donald Trump came to my house here in New Hampshire as one of his first stops after launching his outsider presidential campaign. Like many Republicans, I was looking for change in our country and in our politics, and needless to say, I was one of his most enthusiastic supporters. I voted for Trump in 2016 and in 2020 too. But right now, like so many others, I am looking for a change from our last two presidents.

Donald Trump could have been one of the greatest presidents in our history. He could have said “I am not a Republican, sure not a Democrat, I am here to cut deals for the American people.” Instead, it was four years of revenge and grievance politics that entertained the fringes of society and the party. Even his most ardent supporters admit he can’t shut his mouth and that it gets him into much of his problems.

Sean Van Anglen is an entrepreneur living in Merrimack.

Monday, June 12, 2023
Sunday, June 11, 2023
Friday, June 09, 2023
Rep. Fred Doucette: Picture a better future for the GOP and the nation

Rep. Fred Doucette: Picture a better future for the GOP and the nation

PICTURE THE future of the Republican Party. You’re likely mulling over familiar names but allow me to introduce a fresh force igniting a political revolution — presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. This dynamic disruptor might be new to your political radar, but his surging momentum is set…

Thursday, June 08, 2023
Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Monday, June 05, 2023
Saturday, June 03, 2023