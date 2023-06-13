IN JUNE of 2015, Donald Trump came to my house here in New Hampshire as one of his first stops after launching his outsider presidential campaign. Like many Republicans, I was looking for change in our country and in our politics, and needless to say, I was one of his most enthusiastic supporters. I voted for Trump in 2016 and in 2020 too. But right now, like so many others, I am looking for a change from our last two presidents.
Donald Trump could have been one of the greatest presidents in our history. He could have said “I am not a Republican, sure not a Democrat, I am here to cut deals for the American people.” Instead, it was four years of revenge and grievance politics that entertained the fringes of society and the party. Even his most ardent supporters admit he can’t shut his mouth and that it gets him into much of his problems.
And after more than two years in office, President Joe Biden’s presidency has failed. Prices are rising, crime has spiraled out of control, and fentanyl continues to come across our southern border, flooding into communities across New Hampshire. Biden is old and not up to the job, and even the Democrats I talk with agree.
While Democrats may be fine with an 80-year-old running for reelection, we in the Republican Party can turn the page and choose a new person to lead our party and alter the history of our country for the better.
That means selecting a Republican presidential candidate other than former President Donald Trump.
I, like many of my fellow Republicans, can appreciate the policy achievements during the Trump years — but not the former president’s style of divisiveness. During his time in office, Republicans notched a series of wins, including major tax reforms that sparked the American economy, an immigration agenda that reduced illegal border crossings, and a strong foreign policy that kept America safe and energy independent.
But Trump’s style and tone turned off independents, moderates, and swing voters, especially in the suburbs. And our party has paid dearly for this. We lost the House in 2018, the presidency and the Senate in 2020, and Trump’s influence cost Republicans countless winnable seats in the 2022 midterms.
Joe Biden’s only shot at winning in 2024 is by turning out Democrats across the country. His failing agenda cannot do that, but Donald Trump can. Trump is the greatest motivating factor in the Democratic Party. Polls show that most swing voters don’t have the stomach for the former president’s controversial style of politics, and, today, 60% of voters say they don’t want him to run for president again.
There are other Republican candidates ready to inspire our country and lead our party. In fact, many of those candidates served under former President Trump, as vice president or as cabinet members. If they worked with him, some on a daily basis, and are running against him and not voting for him — do you think swing voters will?
We cannot have four more years of disastrous policies or disastrous personalities. And here in New Hampshire, maybe more than any other place in our country’s time and history, we can change that. Candidates are flocking to our state with a positive conservative message for our country that can win nationwide.
We can achieve eight years of policies that benefit all Americans, not just the far left or the far right, but we need to choose a better path. It starts in New Hampshire, and it starts now. The history books are ready for new lines to be written, and New Hampshire can turn the page to our next great American chapter.
I urge my fellow Republicans, and even my independent and Democratic friends, to get out and meet the new field of presidential candidates and choose wisely.
Sean Van Anglen is an entrepreneur living in Merrimack.
