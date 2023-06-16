LATINO community leaders of New Hampshire, a group of residents concerned about political bigotry, protecting civil liberties and supporting Latinos all around New Hampshire, vehemently opposes Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida and his visits to New Hampshire.

In addition to myself, this group includes Carlos Cardona of Laconia, Maria Elizabeth Perez of Milford, Eva Castillo of Manchester, Alejandro Urrutia of Hudson, Manny Espitia of Nashua, Jason Bonilla of Manchester, and Marcus Ponce de León of Manchester. We believe that Governor DeSantis’s policies and actions have been contrary to the principles that our great state and nation uphold.

Sebastián Fuentes lives in Thornton.

