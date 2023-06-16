LATINO community leaders of New Hampshire, a group of residents concerned about political bigotry, protecting civil liberties and supporting Latinos all around New Hampshire, vehemently opposes Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida and his visits to New Hampshire.
In addition to myself, this group includes Carlos Cardona of Laconia, Maria Elizabeth Perez of Milford, Eva Castillo of Manchester, Alejandro Urrutia of Hudson, Manny Espitia of Nashua, Jason Bonilla of Manchester, and Marcus Ponce de León of Manchester. We believe that Governor DeSantis’s policies and actions have been contrary to the principles that our great state and nation uphold.
Governor DeSantis has gained notoriety for his regressive and divisive approach to governance. His record demonstrates this in a series of policies that undermine democratic institutions, jeopardize public health, and infringe upon the rights of marginalized communities, harming our LGBTQ brothers and sisters and ignoring the demands of women regarding abortion.
As concerned citizens of New Hampshire, neither the Latino community nor the Granite State can stand idly by while our state entertains a leader whose actions do not align with the values we hold dear.
One of our primary concerns is Governor DeSantis’s stance on immigration. His support for restrictive laws, which disproportionately target communities of color and suppress Latino engagement, runs counter to the principles of inclusivity and equal representation. New Hampshire has always prided itself on its commitment to democracy and inclusion of all. We find Governor DeSantis’s efforts to radicalize immigration deeply troubling and contrary to our state’s values.
The Republican Party prides itself to be supportive of law enforcement. Recently, Governor DeSantis expressed his desire to pardon all the January 6th insurrectionists if elected president. Yet, many in the party still support him. That’s disgraceful.
Lastly, Governor DeSantis has shown a concerning lack of commitment to addressing the pressing issue of our LGBTQ+ community. Our state has already experienced the effects of bigotry and extreme policies, like the Parental Bill of Rights that failed in New Hampshire this past spring. Florida’s governor supports it.
It is essential that our state collaborates with leaders who prioritize the lives of those ignored the most and works toward humane solutions.
In light of the aforementioned concerns, this group of Granite State Latino leaders strongly urges New Hampshire’s elected officials, community leaders, and residents, to critically assess Governor DeSantis’s record before welcoming him to our state. We believe that our leaders should prioritize the values of inclusivity, democracy, and public health when considering their interactions with visiting presidential contenders. Governor DeSantis is not the leader Latinos, New Hampshire or America needs.
