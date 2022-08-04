WALKING DOWN a grocery aisle in Concord, it’s clear to see that costs are on the rise in New Hampshire. I hear about these costs all the time from my constituents, friends, and neighbors. As a working parent, I see the impact every single day on our family budget. The cost to fill up our gas tank as we shuttle our son to and from activities has doubled in a matter of months. Inflation is impacting everyone’s life and they’re scared. Thankfully, we have a champion in Washington who is looking out for Granite Staters and putting forth meaningful solutions to meet the most pressing issues we face.
Sen. Maggie Hassan, who is locked in one of the most tightly contested campaigns in the country, has raised the alarm that increasing prices at the checkout line and pain at the pump could cost Democrats key seats in battleground states, and she’s pressed her colleagues to do something to lower costs before Americans cast their ballots in the fall. Now, it looks like that pressure might pay off. Democrats in Washington have recently revived legislation that would slash prescription drug prices, a move that could provide a boost to Democrats in tough races like Sen. Hassan’s. However, the window to pass legislation before Election Day is closing, and Democrats will have to act fast.
For Democratic candidates looking for an effective policy solution to cut costs for their constituents, prescription drug pricing reform offers an ideal solution. Right now, Americans pay a significantly higher price for prescription medications compared to the rest of the world. The cost for the exact same medication is, on average, 2.5 times higher here in the U.S. than in any other developed country, and the prices of prescription drugs are increasing faster than the rate of inflation.
According to the Congressional Budget Office, the prescription drug pricing reform legislation Democrats are considering contains provisions that would save Americans $79 billion over the next 10 years. One proposal would allow Medicare to negotiate with drug companies to reduce the prices of prescription drugs. Another provision would place a cap on out-of-pocket spending on basic medications.
But prescription drug pricing reform isn’t just good policy — it’s good politics. Polling shows that the majority of voters think that prescription drug prices are too high, and the ideas that Democrats have proposed to solve the problem are some of the party’s most popular policies. Medicare negotiation, for example, enjoys an 88% approval rating and has overwhelming support from Democrats, independents and Republicans.
And when you look closer at the numbers, prescription drug pricing reform policies are even more popular with key voting blocs that Democrats need to win over if they want to retain their majority.
Older Americans, for example, a highly-engaged demographic that makes up two-thirds of all midterm voters, are disproportionately affected by high prescription drug prices. Seventy percent of Americans over the age of 40 report using at least one prescription drug; 22% use at least five medications. Many of these voters live on a fixed income, meaning rapidly rising prescription drug prices simply aren’t sustainable — which is probably why 65% of voters over the age of 50 believe prescription drug pricing reform should be Congress’ top priority.
Swing voters, another key electoral demographic, frequently rank pocketbook issues as their top concern. One study found that this group of voters is acutely aware that health care costs have increased at record rates in the past year, and delivering on policies that would directly lower those costs could turn out swing voters for Democrats in tough races.
Right now, the Democratic majority in Congress is in danger and losing would be disastrous to all of the values we hold dear in the Granite State. But there’s still time to act. It’s critical for Democrats to deliver before Election Day, and prescription drug pricing reform provides the perfect solution. Now, it’s up to leaders in Congress, like Sen. Hassan, to get those policies over the finish line — the Democratic majority depends on it.
Senator Becky Whitley (D) represents District 15 and lives in Hopkinton.
