WALKING DOWN a grocery aisle in Concord, it’s clear to see that costs are on the rise in New Hampshire. I hear about these costs all the time from my constituents, friends, and neighbors. As a working parent, I see the impact every single day on our family budget. The cost to fill up our gas tank as we shuttle our son to and from activities has doubled in a matter of months. Inflation is impacting everyone’s life and they’re scared. Thankfully, we have a champion in Washington who is looking out for Granite Staters and putting forth meaningful solutions to meet the most pressing issues we face.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, who is locked in one of the most tightly contested campaigns in the country, has raised the alarm that increasing prices at the checkout line and pain at the pump could cost Democrats key seats in battleground states, and she’s pressed her colleagues to do something to lower costs before Americans cast their ballots in the fall. Now, it looks like that pressure might pay off. Democrats in Washington have recently revived legislation that would slash prescription drug prices, a move that could provide a boost to Democrats in tough races like Sen. Hassan’s. However, the window to pass legislation before Election Day is closing, and Democrats will have to act fast.

Senator Becky Whitley (D) represents District 15 and lives in Hopkinton.

Tuesday, August 02, 2022
