BORDER PATROL agents estimate at least two million immigrants have illegally crossed our southern border since President Joe Biden took office — that is greater than the entire population of the state of New Hampshire. Biden all but promised his liberal base that we would have wide open borders once he was elected and he has delivered.
The border crisis is not just a crisis for border states. We in New Hampshire also bear the burden of Mexican drug cartels exploiting America’s weak immigration laws and borders to grow their illicit operations.
Fentanyl, often smuggled across our southern border into the U.S., has become a major problem in the Granite State. Over the past three years, New Hampshire has averaged 407 opioid-related deaths per year and we’ve seen a 31% increase in non-fatal opioid overdoses in the past 12 months. In that time, two-thirds of the overdose deaths involved fentanyl or other synthetic drugs.
I recently traveled to the southern border at the invitation of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to see the crisis for myself. I can tell you that the footage shown on the 5 o’clock news does not do justice to the massive challenge we face. What we saw and were briefed on is beyond one’s imagination.
I learned a lot, but the message that the agents most wanted to convey was that the problems they see at our border are caused directly by poor policies coming out of Washington.
What can be done? First, we need to reform our asylum laws and end the disastrous catch-and-release policy that President Biden restored when he took office. It allows illegal immigrants who are seeking asylum to be released into the country while awaiting a court hearing. This multi-step judicial process can take up to two years, and by the time they are to appear in front of a judge they’ve disappeared.
We need to update our asylum laws to allow for applications to be made prior to an immigrant’s arriving in America. Many nations allow for the asylum application to begin when the refugee reaches any “safe” country. Current U.S. law, however, only allows application for asylum on American soil, and once that application process has begun the asylum seeker can no longer be removed from the country. Mexican drug cartels are well-versed in the loopholes of our asylum laws and coach migrants on taking advantage of them.
Next, we need to finish the border wall. We’ve seen how successful the wall has been in areas where it was completed. In San Diego, where wealthy, politically-connected residents were able to get a wall constructed, illegal border crossings are much less frequent and the Mexican cartels can’t operate with impunity. The state of Texas recently announced that they were deploying state resources to complete the wall at their border too. I applaud these efforts, but it is a travesty that our nation is relying on a single state or city to do the work of the federal government.
Finally, we need to increase the prosecution rate of those violating immigration laws. A Border Patrol agent recently shared with me that while he had apprehended hundreds of illegal border crossers during his years on the job — a career spanning Republican and Democratic administrations — only two of them were ever prosecuted. This is simply unacceptable and is a product of our big federal bureaucracy getting in the way. There are simply too many federal agencies that are dependent on other federal agencies to do their job. The Border Patrol apprehends illegal border crossers, but they are dependent on the U.S. Department of Justice to prosecute. When the DOJ does not have the resources, they simply decline to prosecute.
If there are no consequences to violating our federal immigration laws outside of spending one day under arrest, these crimes will continue to happen.
The border crisis is very real and its effects are felt throughout our nation. As long as Washington is run by those unwilling to address the problem with realistic policies nothing is going to change. We have the opportunity this November to send a message to President Biden. It’s time to shut our borders and keep the drugs out of our communities.