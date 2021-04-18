THE “FIRST 100 DAYS” benchmark has long been one of most famous ways to judge the progress made by new presidents. Have promises been kept? Did the country make the correct choice? The first 100 days of the Biden administration are right around the corner and you’re likely going to hear a lot about it in the coming weeks. However, in the Granite State we have another 100-day benchmark coming up. Voters chose to put the Republicans in charge of our state Legislature and as a result New Hampshire’s first 100 days have been very, very different than Washington’s.
Let’s start with taxes. Last year, state Senate Republicans promised to hold the line on taxes — we’ve done it. We’ve already passed SB 99 to return more money to towns for property tax relief. We’ve cut taxes on our small businesses to help them survive these difficult times and we’re going to continue to fight against a state income tax. Meanwhile in Washington, the Biden administration has admitted that we should expect the biggest federal income tax increase since the early 1990s, nearly $3 trillion. New Hampshire is cutting taxes while Washington is raising them.
The Biden administration’s first 100 days spending will lead to another nearly $4 trillion being added to our national debt, bringing it to more than $24 trillion. Here in New Hampshire, the Legislature is hard at work crafting a balanced budget. In fact, despite the pandemic, in the current fiscal year we are ahead by $125 million. Washington is drowning in debt while New Hampshire is balancing budgets.
You have likely heard about the Biden administration’s plans to use executive orders to push new gun control measures on law-abiding Americans during his first 100 days. New Hampshire’s Republican legislators couldn’t disagree with this decision more. In our first 100 days we have gone in the complete opposite direction, passing legislation to protect our Second Amendment rights, rather than curtailing them. We passed SB 154, which would prevent any state official from enforcing any executive orders restricting our Second Amendment rights, and SB 141, which ends the double background check system and streamlines the process to end unnecessarily long wait times for new handgun purchases. Washington is taking away your Second Amendment rights while New Hampshire is protecting them.
One of the Biden administration’s biggest “wins” in the first 100 days is HR1, a bill designed to take away the rights of the individual states to control their own elections, and instead put them in the hands of partisan Washington bureaucrats. This is, of course, a huge blow to securing the election integrity of our state and a major threat to our first-in-the-nation presidential primary. Nothing in this bill is good for the Granite State. That’s why the state Senate has moved to ensure that our elections are conducted fairly and accurately, including SB 54, which is designed to protect the integrity of the absentee ballot process by giving cities and towns the ability to confirm the identity of voters. Washington is destroying election integrity while New Hampshire is protecting it.
Finally, you need only look to the COVID response and the reopening of schools to see how much New Hampshire’s first 100 days have differed from Washington’s. In D.C., the Biden administration used the pandemic as an excuse to spend billions of dollars, mostly unrelated to the pandemic, and has refused to stand up to the teachers unions and follow the scientific recommendations to reopen our schools.
Additionally, Democrats have talked about a new “vaccine passport” that will prevent those that haven’t had the opportunity or cannot receive the vaccine for health or other reasons, from potentially entering businesses, traveling, or even going to work. New Hampshire on the other hand has seen one of the nation’s fastest and most efficient vaccine rollouts and will have all of our public schools fully open by the end of the month. We will also stand up and oppose the Biden administration’s dangerous “vaccine passport” idea. New Hampshire is leading the way out of the pandemic, while Washington is prolonging it and making it worse.
Your Republican-led New Hampshire Senate has spent their first 100 days fighting for New Hampshire against Washington politicians that seem determined to undermine our “Live Free or Die” principles. 100 days in and I am very proud of the work that our Republican-led state Senate has done.
Perhaps President Joe Biden should follow our lead for his next 100 days.