FOR NEARLY a quarter of a century, we have been living with an epidemic of obesity. But since the CDC declared obesity an epidemic in 1999, efforts to address it have been ineffective. As we move out of the COVID-19 pandemic and into our new normal, it is imperative that we tackle this crisis head-on.

Almost a third of adults in New Hampshire are living with obesity. It affects every aspect of life, from mobility issues to serious chronic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Due to the stigma around obesity, however, those suffering are often led to believe they have a personal failing. But with 300,000 deaths annually in the U.S. from obesity-related causes, we cannot afford to treat this as anything less than a public health crisis that requires immediate intervention.

Sen. Cindy Rosenwald (D) lives in Nashua.

