FOR NEARLY a quarter of a century, we have been living with an epidemic of obesity. But since the CDC declared obesity an epidemic in 1999, efforts to address it have been ineffective. As we move out of the COVID-19 pandemic and into our new normal, it is imperative that we tackle this crisis head-on.
Almost a third of adults in New Hampshire are living with obesity. It affects every aspect of life, from mobility issues to serious chronic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Due to the stigma around obesity, however, those suffering are often led to believe they have a personal failing. But with 300,000 deaths annually in the U.S. from obesity-related causes, we cannot afford to treat this as anything less than a public health crisis that requires immediate intervention.
With obesity-related diseases the second highest cause of death in the country annually, it should be no surprise that a high number of older Americans are suffering the effects. With 325,000 Granite Staters enrolled, it is vital that Medicare cover all aspects of health, including disease prevention. For these reasons, I am calling on Washington to authorize FDA-approved anti-obesity medications (AOMs) to be covered under Medicare part D.
I have long been focused on bipartisan cooperation to improve the care of our elders through Medicare. We have an opportunity at this moment to improve the quality of life for Medicare enrollees by increasing access to treatment while reducing the cost to taxpayers. Obesity-related medical costs are nearly 40% of all payments by public health insurance programs. Between Medicare and Medicaid, obesity-related expenditures are estimated to be $91.6 billion per year. By reducing the rates of obesity among Medicare recipients, we can bring down the costs of these programs.
I am grateful for the leadership our delegation has brought to this issue. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Representative Ann Kuster, and Representative Pappas have acted as co-sponsors on legislation, the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act, aimed at AOMs under Part D. However, we need more immediate action to implement the necessary changes to Medicare coverage. Through regulatory changes at CMS, AOMs can be included as a part of the standard benefit package through Part D, which is a vital step toward providing people with the treatment they need.
Anti-obesity medications provide an opportunity for Americans to combat obesity while bringing down the costs associated with obesity-related diseases. I am confident our congressional leaders will work with the administration to implement these policy updates that will improve health outcomes for millions of Americans and tens of thousands of Granite Staters.
PRESIDENT Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met in Ottawa on March 24 and announced an agreement that will impose restrictions on migrants seeking to exercise their asylum rights at our northern border. This disappointing action comes on the heels of decades of persistent attacks o…
FOR LONG-TERM care providers reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation, Governor Chris Sununu’s proposed budget offered hope. Not only did he propose across-the-board Medicaid funding increases, but we have seen legislative acknowledgement that more is needed.
OVER 18 years, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has collected more than $13 billion in revenue for a medication used to treat narcolepsy. And using an obscure patent rule, Jazz has blocked competitors from coming to market, keeping prices artificially high and denying consumers more choices.
RECENTLY, Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson released previously unseen tapes culled from the thousands of hours of U.S. Capitol security footage taken on January 6th, 2021. This reignited controversy over that event. Many of the tapes show people benignly strolling through Capitol hallways…
GOVERNOR Chris Sununu has submitted his biennium budget to the Legislature. One item of interest is the investment in K-12 education, which in New Hampshire is funded primarily with property taxes. An examination of the governor’s proposal shows the priority given to Education Freedom Accoun…
NEW HAMPSHIRE’s Manufactured Housing Board doesn’t make headlines. We never hear about it on TV or radio newscasts. But this under-the-radar volunteer board plays a significantly important role in the lives and well-being of residents and owners in the state’s 400-plus manufactured-housing p…
MY NAME is Lily Tang Williams and I am a Chinese immigrant and an American citizen by choice. I am a mother of three publicly educated children and I strongly support SB 272, which was passed by the State Senate. I urge passage of this Parental Bill of Rights in Education.