THE COVID pandemic exposed the impact of systemic barriers to health care in New Hampshire, as traditionally underserved communities in our state faced higher rates of infection and hospitalization. These disparities in access to care have continued to grow as increased cost of living and inflation put a strain on Granite Staters’ wallets. Fortunately, a new study from Harvard Medical School shows Medicare Advantage to be a critical tool that is working to improve access to affordable care for our most vulnerable.
Medicare Advantage is the coverage option of more than 95,000 seniors and individuals with disabilities in New Hampshire. It offers a wider range of benefits compared to traditional Medicare, including access to flexible dental, vision, and hearing coverage, as well as cost savings through lower premiums and reduced out-of-pocket expenses.
This comprehensive coverage helps level the playing field for low-income, minority, and underserved populations by addressing social determinants of health, such as lower income and lack of transportation, that impact health outcomes. Services like in-home support, meal delivery, telehealth, transportation to medical appointments, and wellness programs like SilverSneakers provide extra peace of mind to beneficiaries who may be struggling financially.
Harvard’s study highlights the program’s critical role connecting our most vulnerable and medically underserved patients with vital services that can help overcome the inequities in our health care system and reduce often overwhelming barriers to care that these communities face. Researchers found that Medicare Advantage patients are more socioeconomically disadvantaged and twice as likely to be non-white than traditional Medicare beneficiaries.
Ultimately, this study should confirm for policymakers the importance of strengthening Medicare Advantage so it can continue improving health equity and access across the country. Granite State seniors and those with disabilities are already experiencing physical and social barriers, and barriers to quality health care only make their lives more difficult. As a community, we must work towards solutions that reduce barriers to care for those who struggle with daily activities. Medicare Advantage is a tool to overcome these barriers so patients can access the care they need, when they need it — and at a price they can afford.
I have learned from constituents the benefits and savings they are offered through Medicare Advantage. Policymakers must continue building off the success of the program and make it accessible for even more Americans.
State Sen. Cindy Rosenwald is deputy Democratic leader. She lives in Nashua.
WE’RE proud and thankful to live in America. Our nation was built on great ideas and courage, but partisan power is crushing the American spirit. Together we can accomplish anything; continuously fighting leaves us incompetent.
MY COLLEAGUE Rep. Mike Moffett’s somewhat rambling op-ed (published August 11th) “A soccer adieu to the USWNT” has inspired me to write my own commentary. I am writing on Sunday, Aug. 13, before the last two rounds of the knock-out phase of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. If you are reading…
THE New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute recently released a study modeling the effects of state business tax cuts on revenue. They found that the cuts resulted in less revenue. But there’s a problem: the fact that the tax cuts may have reduced revenue does not make them bad policy.