THE COVID pandemic exposed the impact of systemic barriers to health care in New Hampshire, as traditionally underserved communities in our state faced higher rates of infection and hospitalization. These disparities in access to care have continued to grow as increased cost of living and inflation put a strain on Granite Staters’ wallets. Fortunately, a new study from Harvard Medical School shows Medicare Advantage to be a critical tool that is working to improve access to affordable care for our most vulnerable.

Medicare Advantage is the coverage option of more than 95,000 seniors and individuals with disabilities in New Hampshire. It offers a wider range of benefits compared to traditional Medicare, including access to flexible dental, vision, and hearing coverage, as well as cost savings through lower premiums and reduced out-of-pocket expenses.

State Sen. Cindy Rosenwald is deputy Democratic leader. She lives in Nashua.

