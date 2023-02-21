AS GOVERNOR SUNUNU often says, those who are born in New Hampshire are lucky, those who move here are smart. Our Granite State provides a unique living opportunity that inspires many families to consider relocating cross-country just to experience it. From our Seacoast and Lakes Region to the White Mountains, it’s little wonder why. The benefits of living and working in New Hampshire have helped boost our state’s population, as we attract new people to our state. In fact, New Hampshire has led the New England states in population growth for the last three years in a row.

In addition to welcoming newly minted Granite Staters to our communities, a growing population is great news for our state’s economy. But it does add to the challenge of finding an affordable place to live.

Sen. Dan Innis (R-Bradford) represents District 7.

Thursday, February 16, 2023
Russell Perkins: We can't afford to lose World War III

AS THE Ukrainian war reaches its one-year anniversary, most of the world is still in a state of denial and refuses to call this World War III, which it gives every indication of being. We can’t believe much of anything that Vladimir Putin says, but he is right about one thing. That is, that …

Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Lily Tang Williams: Happy Valentine’s Day!

YOU MIGHT not realize how fortunate we are as Americans to be able to celebrate love on Valentine’s Day. Before 1988, when I was a young woman living in China, it never even occurred to me that such celebrations should even exist.

Monday, February 13, 2023
Brendan Williams: Care will wither without investment and resources

NEW HAMPSHIRE has hospitals that have been operating in excess of their capacity. In part that is due to the typical winter respiratory illness season that has become atypical with the advent of COVID-19, but it is also largely attributable to the fact that hospitals cannot send patients on …

Sunday, February 12, 2023
Friday, February 10, 2023