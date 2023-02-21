AS GOVERNOR SUNUNU often says, those who are born in New Hampshire are lucky, those who move here are smart. Our Granite State provides a unique living opportunity that inspires many families to consider relocating cross-country just to experience it. From our Seacoast and Lakes Region to the White Mountains, it’s little wonder why. The benefits of living and working in New Hampshire have helped boost our state’s population, as we attract new people to our state. In fact, New Hampshire has led the New England states in population growth for the last three years in a row.
In addition to welcoming newly minted Granite Staters to our communities, a growing population is great news for our state’s economy. But it does add to the challenge of finding an affordable place to live.
In fact, affordable housing is not just a hurdle for people coming to New Hampshire. It has increasingly become a concern for families across our state. That’s why I have focused on finding ways to expand affordable housing opportunities in the Granite State this year.
Building a fiscally responsible budget that protects our state’s economic growth has led to a large revenue surplus, and that means we can dedicate greater resources to priorities such as affordable housing. Two years ago, Senate Republicans included $35 million in the state budget to tackle the affordable housing crisis. I want to build on that investment by using one-time surplus funds and an ongoing commitment to housing support in the upcoming budget.
I am proud to be the prime sponsor of SB 231, the Boosting Affordable Housing Act. This $75 million package of budget and tax incentives will help create more affordable housing units across the state.
New Hampshire’s Housing Finance Authority is a great resource for financing and state matching funds for affordable housing projects. SB 231 would allocate an additional $25 million over the next two years to this affordable housing fund.
Using federal pandemic relief funds, Gov. Chris Sununu dedicated $100 million to InvestNH, a one-time flexible resource to help cities and towns bring affordable multi-family rental housing on to the market, targeted to individuals and families at or below 80% of area median income (AMI). Communities that approve qualifying projects can apply for grants from InvestNH, as well as grants to help update local zoning rules and tear down dilapidated structures. SB 231 would add an additional $30 million in state funding to InvestNH, allowing the program to build on its early results.
New Hampshire has seen an increase in homelessness. This is linked not only to affordability but also to the wave of drugs and mental illness hitting the entire country. SB 231 would dedicate an additional $10 million to fight homelessness, including $8 million for local shelters and $2 million for towns without shelters that are nevertheless responsible for housing the homeless in their communities.
Finally, SB 231 would create the Historic Housing Preservation Tax Credit, which is aimed at not only protecting New Hampshire’s historic buildings but at turning them into housing options for low- and middle-income Granite Staters.
The Housing Finance Authority would administer the Historic Housing Preservation Fund, which would leverage contributions toward projects that create housing in New Hampshire’s unique historic buildings. Contributors to the fund would receive a tax credit of 65% of their contribution. This program would steer up to $5 million each year towards projects that preserve historic structures while expanding housing options.
In total, the Boosting Affordable Housing Act would dedicate $75 million over the next two years to a variety of solutions to the affordable housing crisis. As the Senate Ways and Means Committee takes up SB 231, I look forward to building broad bipartisan support for this important commitment to expanding affordable housing.
Sen. Dan Innis (R-Bradford) represents District 7.
