HEALTH CARE access and affordability are among the most pressing issues New Hampshire seniors face today, particularly after the economic and societal toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on this particularly vulnerable population. That is why seniors across the Granite State are fortunate to have the entire New Hampshire congressional delegation fighting to protect and improve seniors’ access to affordable and high-quality health care on Capitol Hill.

Their unwavering commitment to advocating for policies prioritizing quality and affordable health care has been crucial in ensuring seniors in our state have access. With their dedication, seniors in the Granite State can have peace of mind that their elected officials are fighting for their health care.

Sen. David Walters (D-Dover) represents District 4, which includes Barrington, Dover, Rollinsford, and Somersworth.

Monday, July 03, 2023
Paula Werme: Let’s talk about children’s well being

Paula Werme: Let’s talk about children’s well being

LET’S TALK about children’s wellbeing and Kayden’s Law, which was part of the Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization Act of 2021, as the Annie E. Casey Foundation recently asserted that New Hampshire is the number one state in the nation for children’s wellbeing. I visited their website …

Sunday, July 02, 2023
Friday, June 30, 2023
Thursday, June 29, 2023
A. J. Kierstead: Neo-Nazis and drag queens

A. J. Kierstead: Neo-Nazis and drag queens

NSC-131 — the infamous neo-Nazi “social club” — recently reared its ugly head at the Teatotaller Cafe in Concord in protest of the café’s monthly drag queen story hour. As if I couldn’t be more annoyed at an individual called “Juicy Garland” reading books to kids (emphasis on “juicy” being p…

Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Jim Rubens: Here’s something big that unites Americans

Jim Rubens: Here’s something big that unites Americans

WHEN OUR Founding Fathers established our constitution, they were fleeing corruption and tyranny to create a system with checks and balances, and self-government, a model where all voices could be represented. But the framers could not have anticipated the extraordinary concentration of powe…

Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Wayne King: What about... What about... What about...

Wayne King: What about... What about... What about...

DEMOCRACY IS a messy business. We already knew that. Even before Newt Gingrich broke the modern-day political process with his 1994 “Contract with America” — waging a contract on America that has led us in a straight line to the current state of affairs — we’ve had rocky times.

Monday, June 26, 2023