HEALTH CARE access and affordability are among the most pressing issues New Hampshire seniors face today, particularly after the economic and societal toll that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on this particularly vulnerable population. That is why seniors across the Granite State are fortunate to have the entire New Hampshire congressional delegation fighting to protect and improve seniors’ access to affordable and high-quality health care on Capitol Hill.
Their unwavering commitment to advocating for policies prioritizing quality and affordable health care has been crucial in ensuring seniors in our state have access. With their dedication, seniors in the Granite State can have peace of mind that their elected officials are fighting for their health care.
The pandemic particularly impacted New Hampshire seniors’ mental health who were isolated by lockdown protocols. In fact, recently, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy declared the epidemic of loneliness and isolation a public health crisis.
On top of that, due to the largely rural nature of our state, many seniors live in communities where their nearest primary health care provider may be in the next county. Even in good times, that makes it all the more difficult to access the critical treatments and services they need to live healthier, fuller and more active lifestyles.
All these factors add up to create enormous barriers to care for seniors, particularly those living in our many rural communities. And that makes it all the more important for our leaders in Congress to continue supporting smart policies and programs like Medicare Advantage, which helps improve access to health care while reducing seniors’ medical expenses, including out-of-pocket costs and monthly premiums.
Recently, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) finalized changes to Medicare Advantage that could result in higher health care costs or reduced benefits for beneficiaries. With half of all Medicare beneficiaries enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, this is a serious issue for New Hampshire seniors.
Fortunately, New Hampshire’s congressional delegation listened to the concerns of their constituents and worked to protect and strengthen senior’s access to high-quality, comprehensive and affordable care when CMS initially proposed these changes.
For example, during the public comment period, Representative Annie Kuster held a roundtable with beneficiaries and other Medicare Advantage stakeholders like Susan Stearns, executive director of NAMI New Hampshire, to hear directly from them about the value Medicare Advantage provides to New Hampshire seniors and how it can help improve seniors’ mental health. Additionally, Representative Chris Pappas held a similar roundtable even before these changes were proposed to listen to his constituents about the value of Medicare Advantage.
I also heard from my colleague state Senator Cindy Rosenwald and friend Tom Raffio, CEO of Northeast Delta Dental, that when they reached out to Senator Jeanne Shaheen, her office took the time to listen to their concerns about the impact of CMS’ changes to Medicare Advantage on beneficiaries.
We are lucky to be represented in Washington by elected officials who take the time to listen to their constituents and work to address their concerns. The delegation’s work to protect seniors’ access to care has not gone unnoticed and Granite State seniors should continue applauding their hard work and dedication to seniors’ health care.
I am hopeful that our leaders in Washington will continue to fight for, protect and improve senior health care here in the Granite State and throughout the nation.
Sen. David Walters (D-Dover) represents District 4, which includes Barrington, Dover, Rollinsford, and Somersworth.
