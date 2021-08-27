GRANITE STATERS have been feeling the heat this summer. We haven’t seen so many days over 90 degrees or higher overnight temperatures in 50 years. If we don’t act now to curb the carbon pollution that is driving this record heat, our state will continue experiencing hotter days and dirtier air, a warmer Gulf of Maine, and rising sea levels, which harm our health, economy, and infrastructure. To take on these challenges, we need big federal investments in clean transportation infrastructure.
The transportation sector is the largest source of carbon pollution in the U.S., which makes investing in clean transportation one of the simplest and most effective ways to address the climate crisis and create cleaner air and a stronger economy in New Hampshire. President Joe Biden’s initial infrastructure proposal included ambitious investments to expand the electric vehicle (EV) market through tax credits and investments in EV infrastructure. These are essential for expanding the EV market for New Hampshire auto dealers and customers and for building the charging stations to serve these vehicles. Electric school buses will save money for school districts and protect children from dangerous diesel pollution. We need these bold investments now to ensure cleaner air and a better economy for Granite Staters.
From 2010 to 2020, New Hampshire experienced five extreme weather events, costing the state up to $500 million in damages. Since 2000, we have seen the sea level off the Seacoast rise by two inches, which has led to a 260 percent increase in tidal flooding. As a result of increased flooding now and projected future increases, our coastal communities have lost $15 million in coastal property valuation in recent years, and seen dramatic increases in flood insurance costs, affecting homeowners, businesses, and our tourism industry. Our wildlife and fisheries are also threatened by the climate crisis. By transitioning to clean transportation, we can stave off some of the devastating economic impacts of a changing climate.
Investing in clean transportation infrastructure also generates economic opportunity for our state. Manufacturers account for more than 11.6% of total output in New Hampshire, employing 70,000 workers, or 10.1% of the state’s workforce. The transportation sector provides unlimited opportunities to create good jobs and economic growth. A big, bold investment to expand electric vehicles and our charging stations could create many manufacturing and construction jobs. Investments in clean vehicle infrastructure will boost the clean energy economy and provide more sustainable, family-supporting jobs for New Hampshire.
Not only will these investments improve our economy, they also will ensure better health outcomes for all Granite Staters. There are currently more than 20,000 Granite Staters who are particularly vulnerable to extreme heat. Pollution from diesel-powered cars, trucks, and buses threatens public health. Air pollution is linked to an increase in respiratory diseases for the 18,533 children and 120,386 adults suffering from asthma across New Hampshire, and EVs will fight harmful tailpipe pollution.
Sixty-eight percent of voters in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District support addressing the challenge of climate change by reducing carbon pollution from vehicles and industry. Transitioning to clean transit is one of my priorities as a New Hampshire State Senator, but we need Washington’s support to expand clean vehicle infrastructure. Representative Chris Pappas has done terrific work addressing the climate crisis, particularly through his work on transportation.
As he fights for legislation to grow New Hampshire’s economy and improve children’s health in Washington, he should know that we have his back when it comes to supporting bold climate action that will create economic opportunity and improve health outcomes. We are running out of time to reduce carbon pollution and preserve a healthy environment, and with Representative Pappas in Washington and strong support from state leaders, we can take strong action to meet this challenge.