AS CHAIRMAN of the Senate Transportation Committee, I know well that a 21st century, multimodal transportation system is essential to economic growth. It will play an even more important role in economic recovery as New Hampshire emerges from the COVID-19 crisis.

With revenues rapidly declining from the tolls on the turnpike system--traffic down 67% from a year ago on a recent Sunday — the loss of gas tax revenue as people stay at home and businesses close, and a decrease in car registration fees with few new cars purchased, the crisis extends not just to the Department of Transportation and its 10-Year Highway Plan projects, but also to municipalities that receive 12% of those revenues for road projects.

There are actions the state can take, and actions the federal government must take, so that transportation can be a driver of economic recovery by putting people to work. It also is an opportunity to make the system far more resilient and energy efficient, with improved capacity for a new economy.

Damage is being done to workers and businesses that sustain transportation and the economy--truck drivers, car dealerships, repair shops, and many others--so help for these people must be paramount in state use of CARES Act funding.

The House Public Works Committee and the Senate Transportation Committee, in close partnership with NHDOT Commissioner Victoria Sheehan and her capable team, will have to craft a 10-Year Highway Plan that sustains its goals, such as I-93 widening, the Little-Bay bridges, and other long-needed projects, red-listed bridges, paving, and bus transit so that people can get to work, among many other projects. There must be a federal infusion of funds as well as changes in New Hampshire policy so the lost revenues to municipalities can be backfilled. State funding also can be allocated to less used municipal road projects.

Thanks to the work of New Hampshire’s federal delegation, CARES Act funding for New Hampshire’s airport provides a model for what must be done. Commissioner Sheehan is a strong advocate in Washington for federal funding and I have communicated with Senator Shaheen and Representative Pappas about our state priorities.

Anticipating a 30-45% state transportation revenue loss, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) called for $49.95 billion to plug this hole. This will keep projects on track and prevent job losses at NHDOT, municipal public works departments, and among private contractors.

Revenue loss threatens the state’s debt service, including TIFIA loans and GARVEE bonds that are essential to the funding of New Hampshire projects. The state also needs to provide a match to federal funds, so these backstop funds should be provided as 100% federal share. NHDOT must be able to support administration, operations and maintenance with this new federal funding.

Emergency funding is only part of the solution to ensure economic recovery. The Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act expires in September. It is the vehicle for stable, long-term support for jobs and for the transformation of the transportation system. AASHTO has requested a doubling of federal surface transportation funding.

New Hampshire will particularly benefit from funding of new technologies, including the 5.9 GHz spectrum for safety monitoring, communications and the creation of “smart streets” for connected vehicles and autonomous vehicle operation. Robust funding for electric vehicle charging must be included, as well as support for private bus companies, such as C&J transit, which did not receive transportation funding in the CARES Act. Another round of Community Multi-scale Air Quality funding will help New Hampshire improve traffic congestion and support public transportation and alternative travel, such as bicycles.

Offshore wind is of utmost importance to New Hampshire’s economic and energy future, but the industry cannot thrive here without upgrades to land and water transportation. The state has requested and the Army Corps of Engineers has approved the expansion of the turning basin in Portsmouth harbor. This means tankers, freighters, and specialized offshore-wind vessels can use the Port of Portsmouth. Congress must pass the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) now with sufficient funding to address the new projects and the backlog in U.S. Army Corps of Engineers port, waterway, flood protection, and other water infrastructure. This will also ensure resilience for transportation systems along New Hampshire’s coast as sea-levels rise. Our jobs, businesses, trade, and economic competitiveness depend on it.

Legislators stand ready to act quickly to mitigate potential damage to our transportation system and the jobs it supports, but we also will think strategically to design a road to a brighter, more prosperous future.

Deputy Majority Leader David Watters (D) represents Senate District 4 and chairs the Transportation and the Capital Budget committees. He lives in Dover.

Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Ned Helms: Elect best leaders to rebuild after catastrophe
Op-eds

Ned Helms: Elect best leaders to rebuild after catastrophe

IN THE early spring 50 years ago, I returned home from a year in Vietnam where I had served as a surveillance platoon leader. Based on what I had seen and experienced firsthand, I brought home a deep understanding of what happens when public policy fails — in human terms. Nearly 60,000 young…

+2
Sam Osherson and Mary Wilke: A good start but more needs to be done
Op-eds

Sam Osherson and Mary Wilke: A good start but more needs to be done

  • By Sam Osherson and Mary Wilke

GOVERNOR Chris Sununu has now assured us that New Hampshire will have absentee balloting available for the September primary and November general election for any voters who “feel more comfortable” mailing in their ballots, and recently the Attorney General and Secretary of State released a …

Monday, April 20, 2020
Sunday, April 19, 2020
Op-eds

David Scott: NH deserves capable administrators like Edwards

WE deserve to have the most capable and experienced administrators in state government positions. After the governor makes his selections they must be confirmed by the Executive Council. It is in the interest of the people of New Hampshire that council members leave political party considera…

Friday, April 17, 2020
Paul Boynton: Here’s to the ‘hidden heroes’ of our community
Op-eds

Paul Boynton: Here’s to the ‘hidden heroes’ of our community

IN SUCH a short period of time, so many of our worlds have been turned upside down. Every individual and family, and almost every industry and organization around the globe, has been touched by the unwelcome arrival of COVID-19. While many of us are still trying to right our ships as we cont…

Thursday, April 16, 2020
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Jennifer Horn: It is OK to not be OK.
Op-eds

Jennifer Horn: It is OK to not be OK.

  • By Jennifer Horn

AS the corona chaos drags on and the stay-at-home guidelines are extended for another month, people are starting to feel the weight of isolation and confinement. Homeschooling your children while working from home is a burden, Zoom happy hours aren’t so happy anymore and the lack of a firm e…

Tuesday, April 14, 2020
Adolphe Bernotas: Back in New Hampshire
Op-eds

Adolphe Bernotas: Back in New Hampshire

MARGUERITE and I, acting on the belief that amid this Petri dish of plague we would be safer in New Hampshire than in Florida, left our Sunshine State snowbird haven community weeks ahead of schedule.