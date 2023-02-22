THE YEAR was 2013 when I first filed legislation to increase the minimum wage for Granite Staters. For the past 10 years, I have been fighting to ensure that our citizens and people coming to the state know that we value work here in New Hampshire. That we, as a state, believe that hard work, regardless of one’s job sector or level of education, is a meaningful and important part of the fabric of our state and our economy. Regrettably, our state’s minimum wage does not reflect such facts.

New Hampshire’s minimum wage has remained tied to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 since 2009, even as our New England neighbors have repeatedly increased their minimum wages. These states, that we are in direct competition with for workers, continue to prove to potential employees that they value all levels of work in their economies, while we here in New Hampshire continue to send the wrong message. I am looking, once again, to change that message and enact a state minimum wage of $13 an hour by Sept. 1, 2023, and $15 an hour by July 1, 2024 with SB 144-FN.

Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy (D) lives in Manchester.

