THE YEAR was 2013 when I first filed legislation to increase the minimum wage for Granite Staters. For the past 10 years, I have been fighting to ensure that our citizens and people coming to the state know that we value work here in New Hampshire. That we, as a state, believe that hard work, regardless of one’s job sector or level of education, is a meaningful and important part of the fabric of our state and our economy. Regrettably, our state’s minimum wage does not reflect such facts.
New Hampshire’s minimum wage has remained tied to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 since 2009, even as our New England neighbors have repeatedly increased their minimum wages. These states, that we are in direct competition with for workers, continue to prove to potential employees that they value all levels of work in their economies, while we here in New Hampshire continue to send the wrong message. I am looking, once again, to change that message and enact a state minimum wage of $13 an hour by Sept. 1, 2023, and $15 an hour by July 1, 2024 with SB 144-FN.
In our state, in every sector of the workforce, we are without question struggling to find people to hire. Some of that challenge can be attributed to the struggles New Hampshire employees are facing trying to afford their basic necessities, even when working full time — a reality that does not allow our citizens to lead lives with dignity. A person working 40 hours a week at $7.25 an hour with no time off would make $15,000 a year, well below the federal poverty level. In fact, according to the N.H. Fiscal Policy Institute, 100,000 Granite Staters, or 7.2%, live in poverty.
Even more concerning, one in four Granite State households earn $50,000 per year income and more than one in six earn $35,000. It is a harsh and inhumane reality that an individual in our state can work full time, but due to our low wages still not be able to meet their basic needs, thus qualifying for government assistance programs like food stamps or child care assistance.
Raising our minimum wage would help low-wage workers, reducing not only poverty levels and quality of life, but also state spending on government assistance.
These disheartening statistics, coupled with our housing vacancy rate, which remains dangerously low, and while inflation continues to rise, means that many people cannot afford to live and work in New Hampshire.
As we are faced with a tight job market, our economy can certainly withstand an increase in the minimum wage. The question no longer is whether we can afford to, but can we afford not to. Without a thriving workforce, there is no way that we will be able to maintain our economy or encourage future generations of Granite Staters to build a life here.
The state’s population continues to age and the services we’ve all paid into and have earned may not be available for us if we do not expand the workforce. Making our state more attractive to young people and families — potential future workers — should be at the forefront. Raising the minimum wage would redirect the trajectory of our state towards a more thriving workforce, economy and quality of life, with dignity at its foundation.
In 2013, when I first introduced this legislation, the average cost of a two-bedroom apartment including utilities was $1,076 a month. Today, that number is more than $1,584 a month. We cannot continue to expect that people will be able to work and live in our state if the wages they receive do not keep up with inflation. Many of our Granite State families struggle to do more with less each year, and with the cost of housing that challenge is growing even greater.
Although this is the 10-year anniversary of my introduction of this legislation, I am not disheartened. I know the value of hard work, and no matter how many times it takes, I will be relentless in ensuring that the value of our Granite State workers is reflected in a livable minimum wage. Therefore, I once again ask my colleagues to join me in supporting our Granite State workers and vote “ought to pass” on SB 144.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy (D) lives in Manchester.
“I’M JUST A BILL. Yes, I’m only a bill.” That old School House Rock song helped generations of Americans become somewhat more familiar with the legislative process. It works in a similar manner here in New Hampshire, only our bills aren’t “sitting here on Capitol Hill.” They are bustling thr…
BY NOW I’m sure that you’ve heard about the historically tight partisan divide in the New Hampshire House of Representatives. The 201 to 197 Republican majority (with 2 open seats) is the slimmest majority in at least a century. As a former speaker pro temp of the House, I can tell you that …
AS THE Ukrainian war reaches its one-year anniversary, most of the world is still in a state of denial and refuses to call this World War III, which it gives every indication of being. We can’t believe much of anything that Vladimir Putin says, but he is right about one thing. That is, that …
“GUNS DON’T KILL people. People do.” This phrase, first used in the early part of the 20th century, was made popular by the NRA in the latter years of that century. Today it’s a cliché, the implications of which many people doubt. But let’s accept the phrase as a truism.
NEW HAMPSHIRE should be the ideal place to work, have a family, and enjoy the benefits of generational proximity as children establish their own households in our beautiful state. That’s not what’s happening. The truth is that young people and their families are leaving our state in record n…
WHEN WINTER arrives there is always the potential for power outages, as the past several weeks have shown us. We’ve already seen three major storms impact New England, one with wet, heavy snow in northern and western areas, one with vicious wind gusts just before Christmas, and another in la…
YOU MIGHT not realize how fortunate we are as Americans to be able to celebrate love on Valentine’s Day. Before 1988, when I was a young woman living in China, it never even occurred to me that such celebrations should even exist.
NEW HAMPSHIRE has hospitals that have been operating in excess of their capacity. In part that is due to the typical winter respiratory illness season that has become atypical with the advent of COVID-19, but it is also largely attributable to the fact that hospitals cannot send patients on …
I HAVE been a Democrat my whole life. My family members are Democrats and have served America in many capacities, from local office to the White House, from the battlefields of World War II to the battlegrounds of the Civil Rights Movement. And I am deeply disappointed that the Democratic Na…