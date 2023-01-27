OUR Democratic Caucus is coming together this year to make the Granite Pledge. This pledge is our commitment to every resident in our great state. We pledge to build an affordable, inclusive, and thriving New Hampshire, support working families, public education, and a clean-energy economy, and secure reproductive health care, civil rights, and the integrity of our democracy.

New Hampshire residents are well aware of the challenging times we are facing and the importance of meaningful and measured decision-making here in Concord. Senate Democrats know the citizens of the Granite State, who we have the privilege of representing, and are keenly aware of the responsibility to advocate for and fight every day to protect those rights and freedoms, while pushing back against the reactionary and fear-based rhetoric that divides so many of us.

Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy (D) lives in Manchester.

Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Richard DiPentima: SARS-CoV-2 is here to stay

Richard DiPentima: SARS-CoV-2 is here to stay

IN THE 1960s there was a song called “Wishen and Hopin”, asserting that wishing and hoping was not going to get your man, it would take a lot more effort on one’s part. The same holds true for the end of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19 disease.

Monday, January 23, 2023
Nick De Mayo: A case for ‘Columbus Day'

Nick De Mayo: A case for ‘Columbus Day'

HAVING TAUGHT fifth- and sixth-grade world geography to elementary students for 35 years, and having studied the readings of the sailing tactics of the Portuguese under the leadership of Prince Henry the Navigator, I think I know a little more than the average person about this world-renowne…

Sunday, January 22, 2023
Friday, January 20, 2023
Tom Thomson: We didn't pass SB 382 to give hotels COVID tax breaks

Tom Thomson: We didn't pass SB 382 to give hotels COVID tax breaks

RECENTLY, I read an article in the New Hampshire Union Leader published Dec. 14, 2022, written by reporter Mark Haywood. The title of Mark’s article is what caught my eye “Hotels seek tax breaks over COVID restrictions”, the sub-title was “Parties to suit ask state Supreme Court to decide wh…

Thursday, January 19, 2023
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Christopher Kozak: Medicaid expansion should be permanent in NH

Christopher Kozak: Medicaid expansion should be permanent in NH

IN 2016, advocates for persons with mental illness and those dealing with addiction, including the New Hampshire Community Behavioral Health Association, declared that Medicaid expansion was the most important proposal the state General Court would consider that year.

Tuesday, January 17, 2023