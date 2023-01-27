OUR Democratic Caucus is coming together this year to make the Granite Pledge. This pledge is our commitment to every resident in our great state. We pledge to build an affordable, inclusive, and thriving New Hampshire, support working families, public education, and a clean-energy economy, and secure reproductive health care, civil rights, and the integrity of our democracy.
New Hampshire residents are well aware of the challenging times we are facing and the importance of meaningful and measured decision-making here in Concord. Senate Democrats know the citizens of the Granite State, who we have the privilege of representing, and are keenly aware of the responsibility to advocate for and fight every day to protect those rights and freedoms, while pushing back against the reactionary and fear-based rhetoric that divides so many of us.
For decades, New Hampshire has stood by women and trusted them to make their own reproductive health decisions. However, Governor Chris Sununu and the Republican leadership ripped away that freedom nearly two years ago, well before Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022. Our caucus is determined to stand up and demand that the freedom of women not be further infringed upon. We have always been a state that has stood for self-determination and has trusted our citizenry’s judgment in so many aspects of their lives, and when it comes to women’s health care, we must do the same.
While Republican leadership has been working to roll back women’s rights, they have also been ignoring a tragic and growing problem that exists across our cities and towns. Homelessness is a continually increasing issue that has festered due to a lack of meaningful action. Many of these unhoused individuals are transported to our cities from all across the state in search of needed services. This is a statewide problem, therefore, statewide leadership is needed.
We, as a caucus, pledge to support organizations that offer services to individuals who are unhoused and develop meaningful legislation in cooperation with our municipalities to address the root causes of why individuals end up unhoused and to treat those who are with the dignity and respect they deserve. We will not shy away from the fact that this is a state and municipal issue, and we refuse to simply pass the buck to our city governments.
One barrier to addressing our housing crisis is the severe lack of affordable housing in New Hampshire. Our current vacancy rate for rentals is 0.5%, and the challenging housing market has priced many families out of being able to live, work and thrive in New Hampshire. This barrier, along with a lack of childcare and other necessary resources families need, is causing families to delay or opt to not have children. This is another issue that the Senate Democratic Caucus will not allow to be swept under the rug.
Our fastest-growing sector of the population continues to be 55 and older. The long-term consequences of an increasingly aging population will be an unsustainable strain on the services and support systems that the most vulnerable in our state depend on. We will be fighting to ensure the budget includes provisions to reduce property taxes and encourage the development of more affordable housing so that New Hampshire families, young and old, can continue to thrive.
Our caucus is also committed to fighting to retain our position as the First-in-the-Nation Primary. Since New Hampshire invented the primary and has held it for more than 100 years, we will maintain our tradition of going first — an issue that we have bipartisan agreement on. New Hampshire is a unique state that not only gives politicians the opportunity to engage in retail politics at a level not possible in larger states, but also allows for more candidates to have a chance to be heard. In New Hampshire, anyone with $1,500 who fills out a form can run for president, and we stand by the fact that a diversity of candidates is essential to a healthy democracy and well-functioning elections.
The Senate Democratic Caucus has always been committed to being the voice of the people of the Granite State. We are pledging to fight every day to have the voices of our constituents heard in the halls of the State House, and we will be steadfast in taking on the challenges our state faces together.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy (D) lives in Manchester.
