BUDGET SEASON has officially come to a close. Following Wednesday’s Senate vote, the New Hampshire House Democrats voted to pass a historically bipartisan state budget, securing a deal that addresses Granite Staters’ concerns and helps deliver the resources families need to thrive.

This budget reflects many of the urgent needs we hear about time and again from every community across New Hampshire. Thanks to collaborative work, this budget is truly different from budgets we have crafted in recent years. The magnitude of stakeholders who showed up to lend their voices — legislators, advocates, community leaders, parents, teachers, and others — led to support for dozens of policies that work for all Granite Staters. What will be sent to Governor Chris Sununu’s desk is legislation that works to tackle a broad range of challenges currently facing our communities by increasing funding for affordable housing, public education, and health care.

Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy (D-Manchester) represents District 18. House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm (D-Manchester) serves Hillsborough -District 40.

Monday, June 12, 2023
Sunday, June 11, 2023
Friday, June 09, 2023
Rep. Fred Doucette: Picture a better future for the GOP and the nation

Rep. Fred Doucette: Picture a better future for the GOP and the nation

PICTURE THE future of the Republican Party. You’re likely mulling over familiar names but allow me to introduce a fresh force igniting a political revolution — presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. This dynamic disruptor might be new to your political radar, but his surging momentum is set…

Thursday, June 08, 2023
Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Tuesday, June 06, 2023
Monday, June 05, 2023
Saturday, June 03, 2023