NOTHING is more true than the fact that without our farmers we simply would not have food. It is such a commonsense and vital reality, that we so rarely think about it. We rarely think about how the frozen chicken in the grocery store comes from some farm either locally or from somewhere far away. We don’t think about how the local cheese we buy every week comes from the farm down the road. Even when my family and I go to our farmer’s market, we take for granted that we are presented with fresh fruits and vegetables to fill our tables without thinking much about the farm that grew it.
These farms provide us with what we need to live, but we think so little about their continued ability to exist. The reality is though, that our farms are in danger.
As our environment continues to rapidly change, we see the impact of this across the country. Increased wildfires, flooding, and extreme storms are becoming more and more commonplace. Houses are being destroyed, communities torn apart, and places where people raised their families are becoming uninhabitable.
Thankfully, here in New Hampshire, we have been relatively lucky so far. Although we see the smoke from the wildfires and our weather has undoubtedly changed, the impact, comparably, has not been extreme. Regrettably though, this is unlikely to remain the case. Even with the smaller impact we have seen, the increase in extreme weather has already begun to show the clear danger our New Hampshire farmers are facing.
Earlier this year, across the state, we saw a late season frost that decimated many of our orchards’ crops and severely impacted their production levels. I had farmers reaching out to my office looking for support to help manage this crisis. These farmers who provide our friends, family, and neighbors with healthy, local foods, needed help to weather the impact of the frost and prevent them from having to close down.
These farms are a vital part of our state’s economic and environmental ecosystem, from our tables to our tourism they are essential to the state. After looking into what we do as a state to support them, I was faced with having to share the sobering reality that we offer very little to protect these essential businesses of our economy.
It was baffling to me to realize how ill prepared we are to protect agricultural production. Other states across the country are already taking steps to mitigate the impacts of the extreme weather, and it is time New Hampshire does the same. We must begin to develop plans and policies that will protect our farms when they inevitably are harmed by this extreme weather.
I understand that the climate crisis is one that we will continue to debate in terms of the cause, the severity, and what to do. However, what we cannot ignore is our irrefutable dependency on farms for our survival, and those farmers need our support. I am committed to working to ensure that our farms are protected and recognize that we need concrete safeguards and procedures to address the impact extreme weather has had and will have on our farms. Because, ultimately, without healthy and thriving farms, there will be no food.
Senator Donovan Fenton (D-Keene) represents District 10.
