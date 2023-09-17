NOTHING is more true than the fact that without our farmers we simply would not have food. It is such a commonsense and vital reality, that we so rarely think about it. We rarely think about how the frozen chicken in the grocery store comes from some farm either locally or from somewhere far away. We don’t think about how the local cheese we buy every week comes from the farm down the road. Even when my family and I go to our farmer’s market, we take for granted that we are presented with fresh fruits and vegetables to fill our tables without thinking much about the farm that grew it.

These farms provide us with what we need to live, but we think so little about their continued ability to exist. The reality is though, that our farms are in danger.

Senator Donovan Fenton (D-Keene) represents District 10.

Friday, September 15, 2023
D.S. Dexter Tarbox Jr.: Buckley, the thin-skinned chairman

NEW HAMPSHIRE Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley has more than a few beefs online. Recently, the chairman — who is chronically active on Twitter/X — seemed content to have settled them by blocking nearly every dissenting voice, including accredited media outlets like NH Journal and Th…

Thursday, September 14, 2023
Bobbi Boudman: Protect mothers and babies in crisis

LAST JANUARY there were two stories in the news that caught my eye. One was a beautiful story about a surrendered baby who was received by a Florida Fire Department and adopted by the receiving firefighter, and the other was a tragic story in New Hampshire about a woman who could not easily …

Russell Perkins: Ukraine war is about values and rule of law

GIVEN THE overwhelming importance of the U.S. continuing to help Ukraine in its struggle for existence, it seems incomprehensible that any member of Congress would be against it. And yet, in July of this year, not 1, not 10; but 70 Republican members of Congress voted to approve a Matt Gaetz…

Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Jennifer Eber: Championing civics in the NH classrooms

IN EARLY August, Gov. Chris Sununu signed Senate Bill 216, which requires state schools to meet requirements for civics education for elementary, middle, and high school students. As we start the new scholastic year, these civics requirements offer our students an inspiring opportunity to en…

Tuesday, September 12, 2023
James A. Betti: Ramaswamy will carry on Trump's good works

WHEN THE first Republican primary debate ended, people knew things were never going to be the same. The exact time it happened cannot be pinpointed but the onstage career politicians had figured it out. With his fresh energy and youth, Vivek Ramaswamy announced his presence to the political …

Harvey Silverman: Fond memories of past New Hampshire primaries

THERE HE WAS, walking along the main street in Manchester wearing an inverted galosh on his head. It was a galosh of the old and classic style, similar to what I had worn on my feet as a boy more than 60 years earlier, made of heavy black rubber that extends above the ankle and with black me…

Monday, September 11, 2023
Senator Lou D’Allesandro: Mental health crisis is real and evolving

WHEN WE turn on the television, open the newspaper, or in many cases today, launch social media apps, we are overwhelmingly met with it. When we bear witness to yet another obituary shared by a grieving loved one, friend, neighbor, or community member, we are met with it. As a community, we …

Sunday, September 10, 2023
Friday, September 08, 2023
Richard H. Girard: How will a shiny new building fix our schools?

ON MAY 19, 2021, Dr. John Goldhardt, Manchester’s then-superintendent of schools, presented 20 pages of facilities recommendations to the Board of School Committee. Accompanying the recommendations were the 2021 MGT Consulting Group’s facilities study and Davis Demographics enrollment study.

Len Turcotte: NH’s housing 'crisis'

WE HAVE heard a continuous drumbeat from every quadrant that New Hampshire is in the midst of a housing crisis. Like a myriad of other crises said to be afflicting our state, those utilizing the term hope to instill enough concern and fear to bring about bureaucratic and legislative actions.