The spread of the coronavirus has brought to the forefront the pressing need for cooperation in Washington. There is no room for partisanship in responding to this potential pandemic -- the health and safety of the American public must be our top priority. Last week, Congress passed and the President signed into law emergency funding legislation to bolster federal efforts to protect the country and to assist states in their response. This will help to meet the threat of the coronavirus, but we also must do our part as members of the community to stay informed on how to keep our families and friends healthy. I encourage you to visit the website for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services for important resources and updates.
In the coming months, I am hopeful that Congress can build on the bipartisanship that led to this emergency funding legislation and work across the aisle to address other challenges facing our country. All Americans can agree that we need to do more to expand access to affordable health care. Surprise medical bills and the skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs continue to put too many family budgets in the red. On surprise medical bills, I have heard from both doctors and patients in New Hampshire, as well as members of Congress from both parties, who agree Americans should be able to go to the hospital and know that their insurance will cover the costs.
There is a similarly broad consensus on the need to lower the cost of prescription drugs. President Trump campaigned on making medication more affordable, and there has been bipartisan agreement in Congress for some time that we need to bring relief to patients. So why has there been a hold up? On both surprise medical bills and prescription drug costs, shadowy special interest groups are fighting tooth and nail to delay much-needed progress. They’re spending millions in dark money to confuse the public with dishonest ads and to intimidate the Trump administration and Congress. We need to tune out these special interests and pass legislation that relieves patients of the burden of sky-high health care costs.
Recent months have also seen a growing bipartisan consensus on the need to address the urgent threat posed by climate change. In New Hampshire, rising sea levels are already threatening homes and businesses along the Seacoast, and warmer temperatures pose a long-term threat to our fall foliage, ski season, maple syrup production and the health of our wildlife. In November, I helped launch the newly formed Senate Climate Solutions Caucus, comprised of both Democrats and Republicans. Our caucus is committed to working together to develop commonsense solutions to avert the worst impacts of climate change. One such solution is my bipartisan bill with Senator Rob Portman (R-OH), which would establish a roadmap for the United States to increase the use of energy efficient technology. Congress needs to work together to act on climate and this legislation supported by members of both parties would be an important step forward.
The need to address harmful PFAS contamination in drinking water is another area that has garnered widespread cooperation in Congress and here at home. New Hampshire residents are fighting for more information, greater transparency and improved accountability regarding exposure to PFAS chemicals in water supplies. Together, we have gotten bipartisan legislation signed to phase out the use of PFAS firefighting foam at airports and military installations, and we have established the first nationwide study on the health effects of PFAS exposure with Pease as the model site. This progress reflects the hard work of so many Granite State advocates and community leaders. However, there is still much to be done to address the PFAS challenge. Congress must continue to push the Environmental Protection Agency to develop new safe drinking water standards and remediate PFAS contamination in our water supplies. We must also address the health concerns of those who have experienced occupational exposure to PFAS chemicals, including our firefighters and military members.
Our efforts to address the substance misuse epidemic -– the worst and most persistent public health crisis in our state’s history -– is further evidence that cooperation delivers results, yet more needs to be done. Hundreds of overdose deaths a year cannot become the norm. That’s why I introduced the Turn the Tide Act – comprehensive legislation that draws on input from treatment providers, the recovery community and first responders to get more Granite Staters and Americans across the country on the road to recovery. The Turn the Tide Act builds on the increased funding I helped secure that is currently being used to expand treatment access throughout New Hampshire. If we’re going to overcome this crisis, we need to continue to invest in treatment so that those suffering can make a new start. We also need to be aware of the mental health of law enforcement and other first responders, who are exposed to tremendous stress and trauma as they respond to this crisis. Republicans and Democrats need to work together to develop a comprehensive strategy to provide mental health support services for first responders as they work to protect the public.
We know that we are stronger as a country when we work together to develop comprehensive solutions. Whether it is responding to the coronavirus, finding innovative ways to support our small businesses, taking care of veterans or lessening the burden of student loan debt, there is no shortage of issues we need to address. The challenges facing our country are not bound by the political calendar and they will not be solved by one person acting alone. In the coming months, Congress should build on our recent bipartisan work and demonstrate to the American people that our strength is in our unity.