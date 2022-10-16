OVER THE last three years, working families were hit with a myriad of economic challenges, the majority of which were spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to creating strenuous financial hardships for those who struggled with job loss, child care, housing and numerous other obstacles, the pandemic exacerbated existing economic conditions.

As the economy began to bounce back, energy production lagged. And then, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s bloody, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine roiled global markets for oil and natural gas, sending prices at the pump soaring this summer and inflating electricity and home heating prices as the coldest months approach. Addressing the full scope of energy costs requires long-term solutions that must include using energy smarter and reducing reliance on oil and natural gas. The President and Congress have enacted historic legislation to put us on that path, which includes actions we can all take today to reduce costs and our dependence on natural gas here in New Hampshire. We can all take a step forward together by improving the energy efficiency of our homes, businesses, schools and other buildings.

U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D) lives in Madbury.

