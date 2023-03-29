THE PANDEMIC exacerbated an already serious issue in Granite State communities: food insecurity. In the aftermath of the pandemic, Granite Staters continue to experience difficulty accessing adequate food, which we can see in the increase in demand for services at New Hampshire food pantries. At a time when we need an all-hands-on-deck effort to ensure individuals and families can put food on the table, the State of New Hampshire continues to lag behind the rest of the country in participation in federal food assistance programs and is missing out on opportunities to address hunger. That has to change.

According to New Hampshire hunger advocates, 37% of older adults in our state do not have sufficient food. Last month, more than 482,000 Granite State residents, including more than 150,000 children, reported not having sufficient food.

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D) lives in Madbury.

