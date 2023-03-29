THE PANDEMIC exacerbated an already serious issue in Granite State communities: food insecurity. In the aftermath of the pandemic, Granite Staters continue to experience difficulty accessing adequate food, which we can see in the increase in demand for services at New Hampshire food pantries. At a time when we need an all-hands-on-deck effort to ensure individuals and families can put food on the table, the State of New Hampshire continues to lag behind the rest of the country in participation in federal food assistance programs and is missing out on opportunities to address hunger. That has to change.
According to New Hampshire hunger advocates, 37% of older adults in our state do not have sufficient food. Last month, more than 482,000 Granite State residents, including more than 150,000 children, reported not having sufficient food.
Federal nutrition programs provide assistance to eligible individuals and serve as a vital tool in combating hunger. These programs include the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides nutrition benefits to low-income individuals and families to help them purchase nutritious foods; and child nutrition programs like the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs, which provide free or reduced-price meals to students in schools.
Federal nutrition programs are a key instrument in our fight to end food insecurity in New Hampshire. Yet, even before the pandemic, national data ranked New Hampshire 39th in the nation in SNAP participation and 47th in the nation for school breakfast participation.
With food insecurity persisting after the pandemic and families facing increased challenges meeting basic needs like finding affordable housing and child care, it is concerning that only half of those eligible for SNAP in New Hampshire are currently enrolled in the program. These troubling low enrollment rates do not reflect a lack of need. Rather, they highlight a lack of information. The State of New Hampshire needs to double down on its efforts to raise awareness about eligibility and strengthen outreach to households who could benefit from these resources.
There are federal funds available to implement a SNAP Outreach Plan, but New Hampshire has to date failed to make those funds available.
States that choose to implement a SNAP Outreach Plan can access federal funding to amplify enrollment efforts. Sadly, New Hampshire has not had a SNAP Outreach Plan in place for years, including at the height of the pandemic. I continue to encourage the state to opt-in to this federal program and use every tool available to combat hunger.
Even after being compelled by legislation to implement a SNAP Outreach Plan, the State of New Hampshire is continuing to slow-walk releasing the funding necessary for hunger advocates to connect qualifying Granite Staters with benefits to purchase nutritious foods. This is unacceptable and the state needs to expedite the release of these federal funds immediately. Hungry individuals and families from Colebrook to Rochester cannot afford to wait any longer.
Last year, the State of New Hampshire had the opportunity to apply to participate in the Medicaid Direct Certification Demonstration Project, which would have automatically enrolled thousands of low-income children in free and reduced school meal programs. The state chose to not apply. This inaction left New Hampshire among the only 11 states that do not participate. Once again, New Hampshire chose not to utilize available federal resources.
Thankfully, we have committed advocates, food pantries and community-based organizations across our state working to connect with households, raise awareness about nutrition programs and bolster New Hampshire’s enrollment rates. These advocates have been on the frontlines helping to meet Granite Staters’ most basic needs, and I am deeply grateful for their efforts. But they cannot shoulder this burden alone and need to be able to rely on the state to deliver the resources they need.
I urge the State of New Hampshire to swiftly leverage all available federal resources to bolster enrollment in federal nutrition programs and combat food insecurity in New Hampshire.
FOR THE first time since 2018, Republicans in Washington have control of the House of Representatives. However, after last year’s midterms, the GOP only managed to earn a razor-thin majority in Congress’ lower chamber, and Democrats retained control of the Senate.
NEW HAMPSHIRE’s Community Mental Health Centers are requesting that policymakers and budget writers increase Medicaid reimbursement rates in a meaningful way in 2023. The 10 nonprofit centers that make up the community-based mental health system provide critical services to more than 60,000 …
THE GOVERNOR’S proposed 10% cost of living adjustment to state employee wages is prudent, economically modest, and a necessary response to market signals on the state labor force. To suggest otherwise is to misread 40 years of state history and to deny the destructive effects of inflation th…
AT THE END of 2022, the New Hampshire Judicial Branch launched a diversity and inclusion initiative to ensure that everyone is provided with equal access to justice, and to eliminate unconscious cultural biases within the court system. The strategic plan is already underway and features a ha…
OUR NATION spends billions of dollars each year pursuing ISIS and al-Qaeda while other terrorist groups kill at least 70,000 Americans a year by supplying Chinese fentanyl across our border from Mexico. In terms of a threat, the Americans killed here in one day by fentanyl overdoses far exce…
AS ANIMAL lovers in New Hampshire understand, veterinary care can be eye-poppingly expensive. The number of American households with at least one pet is at an all-time high, as are pet care costs. This year, consumers are estimated to spend well over $30 billion on veterinarian care and prod…
THIS WEEK, the New Hampshire Senate is considering SB132, the so-called “anti-sanctuary cities” bill. This bill, rooted in harmful myths, would intrude on the autonomy of local police departments, require these departments to do the bidding of the federal government, and have a devastating i…
THE INABILITY to retain qualified firefighters, EMTs, dispatchers, police and correctional officers has created a disastrous outlook for the future of public safety in New Hampshire. Professions once highly sought after in a competitive market are now taking a back seat to private sector job…