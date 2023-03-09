SINCE 2014, New Hampshire has charted its own path in providing expanded access to the Medicaid program for low-income families while protecting New Hampshire taxpayers. This Granite State approach has helped make health care affordable for thousands of people, lowered health insurance costs, and reduced uncompensated care costs at New Hampshire hospitals, which is a hidden tax passed on to employers and individuals with private insurance. After nine years, Medicaid Expansion has proven to be a success and should continue.
The New Hampshire Granite Advantage Health Care Program (Medicaid Expansion) covers adults earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level, currently $41,400 a year for a family of four.
Authorization for Granite Advantage expires at the end of 2023, so the Legislature is now considering whether to continue the program. I am pleased to lead a bipartisan coalition as prime sponsor of Senate Bill 263, which would make Granite Advantage permanent. This legislation has broad support from more than 70 hospital and patient advocacy groups. It is also backed by the business community, including the BIA, many Chambers of Commerce across the state, and the N.H. Retail Association.
Maintaining our unique New Hampshire Medicaid program makes fiscal sense. The federal government provides 90% of the funds for the Expanded Medicaid population, and the program is contingent on that continued federal match. Should Washington ever back out of its commitment, New Hampshire’s program would end.
Opening up Medicaid to working adults has produced real results, and not just for those people receiving services under the program. While it is open to all adults 19 to 64 who meet the income qualifications, young people aged 25 to 34 are disproportionately signing up. This group of young people has been a challenge for our health care system as they are most likely to go without health insurance. But when they get sick or injured, they end up in the emergency room. New Hampshire hospitals do a great job caring for everyone regardless of their insurance status. But the cost of providing this uncompensated care is a hidden tax as these uncompensated costs are shifted into health insurance policies. It means higher costs for everyone with private insurance.
Prior to Granite Advantage, New Hampshire hospitals reported uncompensated care costs of $157 million per year. As of 2019, those costs have dropped by almost 60%.
The number of uninsured Granite Staters has dropped by 58,000, a 42% drop since Granite Advantage started. Health insurance premiums are also dropping. The Urban Institute and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation recently reported that New Hampshire now has the lowest benchmark premium in the individual insurance market of any state. Just as important, during the ongoing substance misuse and mental health crisis, Medicaid Expansion has allowed people to get needed help and coverage.
Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) represents District 3 and serves as Senate majority leader.
