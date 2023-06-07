THROUGHOUT this legislative session, our overriding priority has been to put New Hampshire families first. We kept that goal in mind as we worked on the state's two-year budget. We’re proud to present a Senate budget that empowers families and meets our state’s needs.
Any responsible budget needs to control spending and keep taxes low in order to help our economy continue to grow. The Senate budget package spends three-quarters of a billion less than the proposal we received. This budget preserves the New Hampshire Advantage, protecting the cuts to business and Rooms and Meals Taxes,and accelerating the repeal of the Interest and Dividends Tax on retirement income that helps our seniors.
IN THE FOURTH decade of the first century of the Common Era (or AD, if you prefer), a sect emerged within Judaism based on the life and teachings of a prophet we call Jesus. His real name is unknown. Since his initial followers were expecting his imminent return following his execution at th…
HERE IN New Hampshire, we are already in a new political season. So it’s not too early to appeal to candidates, and would-be candidates, who want our votes: Please take the Bible into account when you talk about migrants and immigration.
ACCORDING TO the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, more than one in five American adults live with a mental illness, and more than 1 in 25 adults live with a serious mental illness. This means that we all know someone who may need help, and as our mental health changes over time, i…
FOR MORE THAN 25 years I have worked with advocates across New Hampshire encouraging legislators to implement an adult Medicaid oral health benefits bill. Over the years, there have been a countless number of initiatives our foundation has supported to promote oral health access, but finally…
I READ Michael Skelton of the NH Business and Industry Association’s article in the New Hampshire Sunday News and have to say that I agree with some of what he has to say. He recommends an all-of-the-above approach to addressing energy costs, which is a good idea.