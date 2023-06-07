THROUGHOUT this legislative session, our overriding priority has been to put New Hampshire families first. We kept that goal in mind as we worked on the state's two-year budget. We’re proud to present a Senate budget that empowers families and meets our state’s needs.

Any responsible budget needs to control spending and keep taxes low in order to help our economy continue to grow. The Senate budget package spends three-quarters of a billion less than the proposal we received. This budget preserves the New Hampshire Advantage, protecting the cuts to business and Rooms and Meals Taxes,and accelerating the repeal of the Interest and Dividends Tax on retirement income that helps our seniors.

Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) is Senate President. Sen. James Gray (R-Rochester) chairs the Senate Finance Committee.

