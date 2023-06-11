THROUGHOUT this legislative session, our overriding priority has been to put New Hampshire families first. And we kept that goal in mind as we worked on the state’s two-year budget. We’re proud to have passed a budget that empowers families and meets our state’s needs.

Any responsible budget needs to control spending and keep taxes low in order to help our economy continue to grow. This budget preserves the New Hampshire Advantage, protecting the cuts to business and Rooms and Meals Taxes and accelerating repeal of the Interest and Dividends Tax on retirement income, which helps our seniors. Most importantly, we accomplished this without a sales tax, a capital gains tax, or any new taxes or tax increases.

Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) is Senate president. Rep. Sherman Packard (R-Londonderry) is speaker of the House.

