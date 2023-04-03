NEW HAMPSHIRE’s Manufactured Housing Board doesn’t make headlines. We never hear about it on TV or radio newscasts. But this under-the-radar volunteer board plays a significantly important role in the lives and well-being of residents and owners in the state’s 400-plus manufactured-housing parks in our state.
From disputes over parking, to landscaping, the timeliness of needed repairs and a myriad of other issues, the Manufactured Housing Board gives residents and owners the opportunity to present their arguments and seek a resolution without having to engage with our overburdened, expensive, and time-consuming court system.
The Manufactured Housing Board is appointed by the governor and made up of residents and owners of manufactured housing parks with first-hand experience and understanding of the issues going before them. In the 29 years this board has been in existence, it has played a critical role in responding to the changing landscape of manufactured housing parks.
Perhaps the most significant change is that 145 of the state’s 400-plus parks are now owned cooperatively, managed as nonprofit resident-owned communities. There were only 30 when the board was created.
I sponsored Senate Bill 203 to modernize the Manufactured Housing Board to better serve the needs of park owners, residents, and resident-owners through equal representation and jurisdiction. The bill provides equal representation of private owners and residents on the board and increases its jurisdiction to matters under RSA 301-A, including holding meetings, noticing meetings, transparency of meetings, and expulsion related to consumer cooperative associations.
At a recent hearing on SB 203, residents from privately owned and resident-owned communities testified in support of these changes. Scott Mendoza, a resident of Barrington Oaks Cooperative, explained how this bill would enable residents to address non-compliance by ROC boards by providing a much-needed authority to hear and rule on disputes. A resident of a privately owned park also testified in favor of the changes, saying the bill “addresses the need for park residents’ voices to be heard and respected, where everyone would be given a seat at the table.”
Manufactured housing provides an important affordable homeownership option across New Hampshire. The state’s 27,000-plus manufactured homes provide affordable homes to their owners, 75% of whom have low to moderate incomes.
The Manufactured Housing Board serves an important role in supporting the viability and quality of life for these residents. Its modernization will help stabilize vital affordable housing.
Sen. Kevin Avard (R-Nashua) represents Senate District 12.
IN 2021, Nashua’s Board of Public Works approved the installation of an 18-hole professional disc golf course at Roby Park on Spit Brook Road but didn’t plan on the public outcry that ensued. Conservationists have been fighting the proposed project for a year.
SOMEONE once said that life is “but a thin sliver of light between two immensities of darkness.” Preventing too soon an end to our lives is why we try to eat right and get a little exercise. It’s also why we need a seat belt law in the Granite State.
THE PANDEMIC exacerbated an already serious issue in Granite State communities: food insecurity. In the aftermath of the pandemic, Granite Staters continue to experience difficulty accessing adequate food, which we can see in the increase in demand for services at New Hampshire food pantries…
YOUNG FOLKS across New Hampshire are bearing the brunt of economic headwinds these days. Think about it. Our state is short at least 20,000 housing units, housing costs are skyrocketing, and child care is either not affordable or not available to young families. All of this is leaving Granit…
BusinessNH magazine recently ran a cover story on the wonders of DEI — Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. While the education establishment has foisted highly paid DEI coordinators on us for years, businesses are now doing likewise.
CIRCLE PROGRAM has been providing an empowering, transformative and enriching summer camp experience to socially and economically disadvantaged girls from all over New Hampshire for nearly 30 years. In addition to summer camp, our campers receive mentorship with individual and group activiti…
FOR THE first time since 2018, Republicans in Washington have control of the House of Representatives. However, after last year’s midterms, the GOP only managed to earn a razor-thin majority in Congress’ lower chamber, and Democrats retained control of the Senate.
NEW HAMPSHIRE’s Community Mental Health Centers are requesting that policymakers and budget writers increase Medicaid reimbursement rates in a meaningful way in 2023. The 10 nonprofit centers that make up the community-based mental health system provide critical services to more than 60,000 …