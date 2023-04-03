NEW HAMPSHIRE’s Manufactured Housing Board doesn’t make headlines. We never hear about it on TV or radio newscasts. But this under-the-radar volunteer board plays a significantly important role in the lives and well-being of residents and owners in the state’s 400-plus manufactured-housing parks in our state.

From disputes over parking, to landscaping, the timeliness of needed repairs and a myriad of other issues, the Manufactured Housing Board gives residents and owners the opportunity to present their arguments and seek a resolution without having to engage with our overburdened, expensive, and time-consuming court system.

Sen. Kevin Avard (R-Nashua) represents Senate District 12.

Thursday, March 30, 2023
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: NH is leaving money to end hunger on the table

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: NH is leaving money to end hunger on the table

THE PANDEMIC exacerbated an already serious issue in Granite State communities: food insecurity. In the aftermath of the pandemic, Granite Staters continue to experience difficulty accessing adequate food, which we can see in the increase in demand for services at New Hampshire food pantries…

Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Monday, March 27, 2023
Friday, March 24, 2023
Thursday, March 23, 2023
Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Tuesday, March 21, 2023