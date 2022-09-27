AS A REPUBLICAN state Senator, improving education for Granite State students has always been a passion of mine. I struggled a lot in school and I know how difficult it can be for an atypical child to succeed in our public education system. When I was a child, I spent several years growing up in an orphanage in Nashua. I moved around a lot and settling into my new public school each year was always a challenge. To make my education even more difficult, as an adult I was diagnosed with dyslexia, a learning disability that I struggled with my entire childhood without knowing it. My challenges made succeeding in traditional public schools tougher than most of my classmates.
Today, there are more children than ever like me. Students that move from school to school often as parents change jobs or students with Individual Education Plans who need a little more help. While for most students traditional public schools provide a great education, for others, like me, we need to think outside of the box if we want to find new solutions to benefit those that fall through the cracks of traditional public education. That’s what New Hampshire has been doing these past few years, and for our efforts we are now considered a leader in educational innovation throughout the country.
Take for example the Education Freedom Account Program passed a few years ago. This program allows lower-income families to divert a part of their local education funding to send their children to any number of schools — charter schools, private schools, schools that focus on science or arts. The money follows the student, rather than the student’s educational future being tethered to their zip code.
For the very first time, lower income families have some of the same advantages of wealthier families, specifically the choice to choose the school that is best suited to a child’s individual needs. This program has received praise from educational advocates from coast to coast.
Unfortunately, education funding has always been a lightning rod issue, with politicians digging into their positions and worrying more about their next election than about truly creating the best possible education for our kids. My Democratic opponent for the State Senate, Melanie Levesque, recently penned an op-ed in this paper that suggested the only way to improve education is to throw money at the problem and hope it gets better.
I certainly agree with her that the appropriate funding of our schools is a top priority of local government. The legislature this past session increased education funding by $125 million, which I was proud to support. However, I think that she is also oversimplifying a very complex issue. As we all know, without proper reform and oversight, money doesn’t solve all of our challenges.
My opponent admitted that school choice was intended for “students from property poor communities,” but then goes on to tell the readers that she would still vote to destroy our innovative new Education Freedom Account program. This would kick more than 2,000 “students from property poor communities” out of their new schools — schools in which they are succeeding in for perhaps the first time in their educational career. I do not see that as “pro-education.”
What she also failed to mention was how she planned to pay for her massive influx of state funding for local schools. Property taxes in communities across the state are skyrocketing already due to market inflation and property value reassessments. I certainly hope she does not want to further burden homeowners during the current recession.
My opponent is a proponent of creating a new state income tax, and while she has not yet proposed that her income tax be used to fund education the writing is on the wall if she returns to the State Senate.
I do not want to see an income tax no matter where the money is spent.
To put her misguided account of the challenges our public school system is facing to an even greater context, take a report from the non-partisan Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy. They found that the EFA program will actually save our state money over the years and will not cost the taxpayer one extra penny.
My opponent summed up her article by saying that the future of New Hampshire is on the ballot in November. I couldn’t agree more.
State Senator Kevin Avard (R) represents District 12. He lives in Nashua.
