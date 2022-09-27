AS A REPUBLICAN state Senator, improving education for Granite State students has always been a passion of mine. I struggled a lot in school and I know how difficult it can be for an atypical child to succeed in our public education system. When I was a child, I spent several years growing up in an orphanage in Nashua. I moved around a lot and settling into my new public school each year was always a challenge. To make my education even more difficult, as an adult I was diagnosed with dyslexia, a learning disability that I struggled with my entire childhood without knowing it. My challenges made succeeding in traditional public schools tougher than most of my classmates.

Today, there are more children than ever like me. Students that move from school to school often as parents change jobs or students with Individual Education Plans who need a little more help. While for most students traditional public schools provide a great education, for others, like me, we need to think outside of the box if we want to find new solutions to benefit those that fall through the cracks of traditional public education. That’s what New Hampshire has been doing these past few years, and for our efforts we are now considered a leader in educational innovation throughout the country.

State Senator Kevin Avard (R) represents District 12. He lives in Nashua.

Sunday, September 25, 2022
Karoline Leavitt: Pappas is Pelosi’s puppet

IN JULY of 2021, I announced my campaign for Congress because like many Americans, I fearfully watched our country rapidly heading off a steep cliff. Now, we are 19 months into Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chris Pappas’ leadership, and America is hanging onto the edge as we suffer from the wo…

Friday, September 23, 2022
Gene Martin: Help the Lions Club clean up Livingston Park

GROWING UP, my mother always seemed to be a volunteer. She consistently led the penny sale committees or worked on a project to ensure families in need had warm clothes and satisfying meals. Her generous spirit and caring soul are just two examples of many ways I admire her. My father is one…

Thursday, September 22, 2022
Janet Ward: Privatizing public education continues

AT THE September 8 meeting of the State Board of Education, the League of Women Voters of New Hampshire presented a copy of the League’s public service announcement supporting public education, which was published in this newspaper on August 28.

Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Don Bolduc: I'm New Hampshire's side

IT’S AN UNDERSTATEMENT to say there was a lot of noise in the lead up to last week’s primary. Millions of dollars of Republican-sponsored ads attacked me, Democratic ads targeted one of my opponents. It was easy to lose track of who was on whose side.

Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Mark Mills: Wanted: Kind hearts willing to learn

MORE THAN 12,000 people in New Hampshire experience an intellectual or developmental disability and need the direct assistance of another person to live a fulfilling life. Depending on their challenges, the help they need might range from structured instruction on how to perform job tasks, o…

Monday, September 19, 2022
Frank Spinella: Smart, free-thinking conservatives are what we need

I AM a “Purple Elephant” — which is to say I am a moderate Republican willing to accept some policies favored by Democrats, and unwilling to accept one overarching policy of many of my fellow Republicans: blind allegiance to the most divisive president we have ever known, Donald Trump.

Sunday, September 18, 2022
Katrina Lantos Swett: Our Royal Yacht caper with Queen Elizabeth

THIRTY-NINE and a half years ago, my husband, Dick, and I had the adventure of a lifetime aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip. It involved a bit of impersonation, a smidgen of cheeky humor and what felt at the time like a thrillingly close cal…