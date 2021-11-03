HERE IN NEW HAMPSHIRE, the evidence of the climate crisis is all too obvious. We’ve experienced another summer of record-breaking heat and climate change has only made flooding across our state more dangerous as sea levels continue to rise. This crisis is a threat to our communities, small businesses, and our connection to our beautiful outdoors — arguably the lifeblood of the Granite State. That’s why the climate investments in the Build Back Better Act (BBBA), legislation that Congress is considering right now, are so important.
As a lifelong Granite Stater and proud member of IBEW Local 2320, I know how important climate action is. We’re living in a time where unprecedented and extreme weather is quickly becoming our new normal, jeopardizing our health, disrupting supply chains, causing missed workdays, and increasing health costs. Small business owners are the pillars of our communities in New Hampshire and often feel the impacts of climate change-fueled extreme weather change first.
By fighting the carbon pollution that is driving the climate crisis, we can strengthen our state’s growing clean energy future and create millions of family-sustaining jobs nationally while fighting extreme weather events in the process. Energy bills will also shrink, leaving more money in our wallets.
New Hampshire has everything to gain from climate action, and delays will only continue to hurt families, communities, and small business owners. The BBBA will deliver on all this and more for the Granite State. The bill’s recently released framework includes bold climate investments to increase the energy efficiency of homes, buildings, and schools, research and develop clean energy technologies, bolster clean energy projects with tax credits, create a Civilian Climate Corps, and make pollution-fighting electric vehicles more affordable for consumers.
Most importantly, the BBBA, as outlined, is a major step that will put us firmly on the path to the 50-52% reduction in carbon pollution that scientists say is needed to prevent the worst impacts of climate change.
New Hampshire stands to benefit tremendously from these clean energy investments. Already, 15,000 Granite Staters are working in clean energy, and this includes the state’s growing wind industry. By investing in our clean energy future, we can continue to grow our economy and create jobs, ultimately benefiting the hardworking families across our state.
The climate measures included in the Build Back Better Act are hugely popular in New Hampshire. Sixty-one percent of voters support the bill’s clean energy investments, which will combat the climate crisis. These investments have national support, too, with polling finding that specific provisions of the BBBA are popular with clear majorities of Americans.
Our members of Congress, including my own Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen and Congressman Chris Pappas, need to keep fighting for a future where all Granite Staters have a livable climate. While the realities of climate change are scary, the measures we can take to combat it are not only popular but hold the potential to be hugely rewarding. To our representatives in Washington, I urge you to support the Build Back Better Act and give New Hampshire, and the entire country, a fighting chance against climate change.