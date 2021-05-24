EACH AND EVERY DAY, my colleagues and I hear about how New Hampshire’s high property taxes are an unsustainable burden on hardworking Granite Staters. According to a recent report from US News and WalletHub, New Hampshire has the third-highest property tax rates in the country. For young workers and families looking to move to the Granite State, these prohibitively high tax rates act as a major deterrent. Particularly as we continue to face workforce shortages in sectors like health care, advanced manufacturing, technology, trades, and automotives, we need to be breaking down the barriers to entry for the emerging workforce.
In the coming weeks, the New Hampshire State Senate will be working to craft the 2022-2023 state budget. This next budget will need to address the challenges our homeowners, renters, and small businesses face because of our high property tax rates while avoiding downshifting costs from the state to our municipalities. This means revisiting the successful implementation of municipal aid that was instituted in the last budget.
In the 2019-2020 state budget, we worked hard to reinstate municipal aid and provide critical property tax relief to Granite Staters. We were proud to deliver a budget that gave $40 million in unrestricted municipal aid over two years to support our communities and local property tax payers.
This aid has been extremely beneficial to municipalities in helping to fund essential services, and this revenue has helped offset the amounts that would have otherwise been necessary to raise in property taxes.
During this budget cycle, it is our responsibility to continue to build on that relief by taking fiscally responsible steps toward lowering New Hampshire’s ever-increasing property taxes.
Earlier this session, I was proud to introduce The Property Tax Relief Act of 2021 (SB 118) to the Senate. SB 118 appropriates $40 million to the state treasurer over the course of the biennium for the purpose of providing municipal aid grants to New Hampshire’s cities and towns, at least 60% of which must be used for local property tax reductions. After a vote of Ought to Pass on the Senate floor, we unanimously voted to table the measure so that it could be included in our conversations as we debate the budget for the next biennium.
We know that municipal revenue sharing is an effective way to reduce local property taxes. The $40 million distributed to municipalities over the last biennium helped to offset the suspension of the longstanding $25 million annual revenue-sharing distributions that were suspended following the Great Recession. After more than a year of turbulent economic circumstances, it is essential that we continue providing this effective, fiscally sound relief. By specifically requiring 60% of the municipal aid to be used for local property tax relief, we guarantee that money stays in the pockets of our homeowners, renters, and small businesses while still providing aid to essential services determined by the individual municipality.
The state budget is our opportunity to fulfill the promise we made when we were elected — to support and pass policies that benefit each and every Granite Stater. I look forward to bringing forth the Property Tax Relief Act of 2021 to my colleagues on the Senate Finance Committee as we work to craft a responsible state budget that continues the progress we made in the last biennium toward lowering property taxes and ensuring our municipalities have access to the financial resources they need.