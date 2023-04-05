OVER 18 years, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has collected more than $13 billion in revenue for a medication used to treat narcolepsy. And using an obscure patent rule, Jazz has blocked competitors from coming to market, keeping prices artificially high and denying consumers more choices.

This is just the latest example of big pharmaceutical companies doing everything that they can to block competition and keep prices sky high so that they can rake in record profits — even as Americans are struggling to afford the medications that they need to stay alive and to stay healthy. Companies like Jazz — highlighted in a recent article — demonstrate why we in Congress must keep working together to stand up to Big Pharma and lower costs for families.

U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D) serves on the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee. She lives in Newfields.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: NH is leaving money to end hunger on the table

THE PANDEMIC exacerbated an already serious issue in Granite State communities: food insecurity. In the aftermath of the pandemic, Granite Staters continue to experience difficulty accessing adequate food, which we can see in the increase in demand for services at New Hampshire food pantries…

