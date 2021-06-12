AMERICA has always been at the forefront of innovation, and we cannot afford to lose that edge. We need to act decisively to outcompete China, boost domestic research and manufacturing, and secure supply chains that are critical to our national security and economy.
This week, the Senate passed the landmark United States Innovation and Competition Act, a comprehensive, bipartisan bill that will invest more than $200 billion in domestic research and development, manufacturing, and workforce training. By coming together across political parties to pass this bill, our country has sent a strong message to the rest of the world that we are united in doing what is necessary to remain the world’s leading military and global economic power.
Investing in research and manufacturing is essential to New Hampshire’s economy. I recently met with New Hampshire business and education leaders to talk about these pressing issues. During our virtual discussion, they emphasized the importance of countering the challenge that China poses to the United States’ manufacturing supply chains and the economic benefits of investing in America’s workforce.
As my colleagues and I developed the United States Innovation and Competition Act, I worked across the aisle to add provisions that reflect what I’ve heard from Granite Staters.
To start, the legislation includes my amendment to investigate unfair trade practices that systemically impact critical domestic supply chains and American workers, and it provides additional funding to invest in semiconductor manufacturing in the United States.
The bill also recognizes that quantum science will be at the forefront of innovative defense technologies that will help maintain our military edge over China. The legislation includes efforts that I worked on with Republican Senator John Thune to strengthen the Department of Defense and Department of Energy’s quantum research efforts and to help encourage more young people to get into this critical field.
The United States Innovation and Competition Act also includes bipartisan legislation that I worked on with Republican Senator Ben Sasse to help ensure that the Department of Homeland Security is regularly identifying and addressing risks to critical infrastructure. Critical infrastructure includes the physical and virtual systems that are vital to the economy, public health, and national security -- for instance nuclear reactors, electrical grids, banks, and hospitals. Threats to our critical infrastructure are threats to our national security and well-being, and our legislation will help make these sectors more secure.
Another key component in bolstering American competitiveness is supporting the next generation of workers and ensuring that innovative businesses have the workforce that they need to thrive. To do this, the bill contains a version of the Fast Track to and Through College Act, which I worked on with Republican Senator Todd Young. This will expand access to college-level STEM classes for high school students – better preparing students for higher education and helping to set them up for success in the 21st century economy.
The United States Innovation and Competition Act will help us safeguard our national security, outcompete China and other foreign adversaries, and strengthen manufacturing right here at home – and in turn create more jobs for Granite Staters. I am glad that the Senate came together to pass this historic legislation, and I am hopeful that the House of Representatives will pass it soon, so that we can provide innovative businesses with the support that they need to compete in the global economy.